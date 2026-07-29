Copa Sudamericana - 1/16 29 Jul 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Independiente Medellin will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellin is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are outlined for viewers in applicable regions. Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match, so check your regional availability to catch the action live.

Vasco da Gama host Independiente Medellin in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs carrying unfinished business from their last meeting just days ago.

The two sides drew 2-2 in Medellin last week, a result that left the group picture unsettled and made this return fixture in Rio de Janeiro a straight continuation of that contest. Vasco sit second in Group G and know that a win would strengthen their continental position considerably.

Pedro Emanuel's side come into this game under real pressure. Their domestic form in the Brazilian Serie A has been poor, with two defeats in their last three league outings compounding the frustration of a midweek draw. A home Copa Sudamericana fixture now represents a chance to change the mood.

Medellin, managed by Luis Perea, arrive having won their most recent domestic outing, a 3-2 victory over Deportivo Pasto in the Colombian Primera A on July 25. That result gives the visitors a measure of confidence, though the 2-2 draw in their own backyard last time out showed Vasco are capable of hurting them.

With the group standings still open, neither side can afford to drop points. The tension from the first leg carries directly into this one.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellin live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel oversees Vasco da Gama for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been submitted at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Luis Perea prepares Independiente Medellin without any confirmed injury or suspension data available either. No projected XI has been provided for the away team, and further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Vasco da Gama have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Barracas Central in the Copa Sudamericana, a 3-0 win, while their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Mirassol in Serie A on July 25. The Brazilian side lost to Vitoria and Atletico MG in the league during that run, and the 2-2 draw with Medellin in the first leg sits at the centre of this current sequence. It is a run that reflects a side struggling for consistency across both competitions.

Independiente Medellin have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Deportivo Pasto in the Primera A, and they also beat Cucuta 2-1 in cup action during this stretch. A draw with Leones and the 2-2 stalemate against Vasco in the first leg account for their dropped points, while a 1-0 defeat to Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores is their only loss in the five-match sample. Medellin have scored nine goals across these five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The only confirmed recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, with Independiente Medellin as the home team in the Copa Sudamericana on July 22, 2026. That result is the sole head-to-head data available for this fixture, making the return leg at Vasco's ground the second chapter of what is still a very new rivalry at this level.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Olimpia OLI 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 W W W L D 2 Vasco da Gama VAS 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4 10 W L W W L 3 Audax Italiano AUD 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 L W L D W 4 Barracas Central BAC 6 0 3 3 2 8 -6 3 L L L D D Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Vasco da Gama currently sit in second place. Independiente Medellin's group position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: