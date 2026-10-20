Copa Sudamericana - Semi Finals 20 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Boca Juniors will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and beIN SPORTS. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vasco da Gama host Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana, with Pedro Emanuel's side looking to press home the advantage they have built in this tie.

Vasco arrive in strong shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions point to a squad with genuine momentum, and they carry that confidence into what is a significant continental occasion.

Boca head to Rio de Janeiro carrying the weight of a difficult week. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side lost the first leg of this Copa Sudamericana contest 0-1, and they must now find a way to overturn that deficit on hostile ground.

The Liga Profesional has offered some encouragement. Boca beat Talleres 2-1 in their most recent league outing, a result that steadied nerves domestically even as the continental picture grew more complicated.

Vasco, by contrast, have not allowed their cup commitments to disrupt their league rhythm. A 5-0 thrashing of Coritiba and a 2-1 win over Botafogo RJ earlier in the run illustrate the kind of form that makes them dangerous opponents at any stage of a competition.

Boca must score and keep Vasco out. That is a tall order against a side that has conceded just one goal across their last five matches.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Vasco da Gama. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Boca Juniors, Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly yet to confirm his selection, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported for the away side. Check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Vasco da Gama have recorded four wins and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Sao Paulo, though before that they beat Boca Juniors 0-1 in the Copa Sudamericana and drew 0-0 with Remo in the league. Earlier in the run, Vasco beat Botafogo RJ 2-1 and thrashed Coritiba 5-0. Across those five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded two.

Boca Juniors have posted three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Talleres, while before that they lost 0-1 to Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana and drew 2-2 with Instituto in the league. Prior to that, Boca beat Union 3-0 and Racing Club 2-3 in the Copa Argentina. Across those five games, they have scored ten goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 14 October 2026, when Vasco da Gama beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. That is the only fixture recorded between the two clubs in the available head-to-head data, with Vasco holding the sole win from that encounter.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Olimpia OLI 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 W W W L D 2 Vasco da Gama VAS 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4 10 W L W W L 3 Audax Italiano AUD 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 L W L D W 4 Barracas Central BAC 6 0 3 3 2 8 -6 3 L L L D D Qualification to next stage

In the Copa Sudamericana Group G table, Vasco da Gama sit second. Boca Juniors' position in the group is not currently listed in the available standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: