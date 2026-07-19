Today's game between Utah Royals and Orlando Pride will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 8:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Utah Royals host Orlando Pride in NWSL regular season action, with both clubs needing points for different reasons as the season reaches a critical stretch.

The Royals sit fifth in the NWSL standings, level on 24 points with Gotham FC and Kansas City Current, in a congested mid-table battle where a single result can shift the picture considerably. Jimmy Coenraets' side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up back-to-back defeats ahead of this fixture.

Orlando arrive in ninth place, their season requiring a significant upturn if they are to push into the top half of the table. Seb Hines' squad have shown they can be dangerous on their day, but results have been too uneven to build any real momentum.

The Pride's record in this fixture has been strong in recent years. They have won three of the last five meetings between these sides, including a 6-0 demolition in 2024 that underlined their capacity to overwhelm opponents when at full strength.

For the Royals, this is a chance to arrest a run of poor form on home soil and remind the rest of the league that their position in the top five is no accident. A win would consolidate their standing and keep pace with the clubs immediately above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jimmy Coenraets names a projected XI for Utah that includes Mandy McGlynn in goal, with Miyabi Moriya, Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rabano, and Kate Del Fava forming the defensive line. Ana Tejada and Cecelia Delzer are named in midfield alongside Cloe Lacasse, while Mina Tanaka, Narumi Miura, and Kiana Palacios make up the attacking unit. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Orlando Pride head coach Seb Hines is set to start Anna Moorhouse in goal, with a back four of Hannah Anderson, Oihane Hernandez, Coriana Dyke, and Zara Chavoshi. Luana, Seven Castain, and Angelina are named in midfield, with Haley McCutcheon, Nicole Payne, and Barbra Banda leading the attack. The away side also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Utah Royals have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five NWSL matches, scoring eight goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to Gotham FC on July 11, following a 3-2 loss to Chicago Stars in their previous fixture. The Royals' brighter spell came in May, when they beat Denver Summit FC 2-1 and Racing Louisville 2-1 in consecutive matches.

Orlando Pride have won three and lost two of their last five, scoring six goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Boston Legacy FC on July 15, which ended a strong run that included a 3-0 win over Kansas City Current on July 11 and a 3-1 victory over Bay FC in late May. Orlando have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Orlando Pride hosting Utah Royals in August 2025. Prior to that, Orlando won 3-1 when the Royals hosted them in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Orlando Pride hold the stronger record with three wins to Utah's one, alongside one draw, and have outscored the Royals 11 goals to 4 across those meetings.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Utah Royals currently sit fifth while Orlando Pride are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: