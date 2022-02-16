Watch: USMNT midfielder Aaronson notches Champions League assist for RB Salzburg against Bayern Munich
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
United States men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson has notched a first-half assist for RB Salzburg in their last-16 Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
His pass to Chukwubuike Adamu helped put Salzburg ahead 1-0 in the 21st minute at the Red Bull Arena.
Aaronson has been linked to a Premier League move amid an impressive start to his European career.
Editors' Picks
- Real Madrid were lucky to only lose 1-0 - how do they now turn PSG tie around?
- 'We thought we had him' - Inside Liverpool’s failed move to sign Alexis Sanchez
- Dirty Arsenal or referee bias - Are the Gunners really the Premier League's bad boys?
- From Bayern troublemaker to Champions League star: Why the whole world wants to sign Karim Adeyemi