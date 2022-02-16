Watch: USMNT midfielder Aaronson notches Champions League assist for RB Salzburg against Bayern Munich

The American slid a pass to Chukwubuike Adamu for the opener on Wednesday

United States men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson has notched a first-half assist for RB Salzburg in their last-16 Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

His pass to Chukwubuike Adamu helped put Salzburg ahead 1-0 in the 21st minute at the Red Bull Arena.

Aaronson has been linked to a Premier League move amid an impressive start to his European career.

