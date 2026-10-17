Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

Today's game between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 9:30 AM.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Bundesliga fixture are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Alte Foersterei in Berlin on Saturday for a Bundesliga fixture against Union Berlin, with kick-off scheduled for 15:30 local time.

Niko Kovac's side arrive in the capital carrying some bruises. A 0:1 defeat at Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday was a chastening experience, with Dortmund failing to register a meaningful chance in the opening 60 minutes before Fredrik Sjövold's goal settled the match. Kovac was blunt afterwards, saying his team had not performed with the necessary passion or intensity to win in Norway.

Despite that setback, BVB sit second in the Bundesliga table, backed by a strong domestic run that includes wins over VfB Stuttgart and SC Paderborn. The Champions League stumble does not erase what has been a solid start to the season under a manager who recently extended his contract through to 2029.

Union Berlin, meanwhile, are rooted at the foot of the table in 16th place and have endured a difficult run of results. A 7-0 hammering by Bayern Munich last month underlined the scale of the challenge facing coach Mauro Lustrinelli, and the Köpenick side will need to be at their best to take anything from this game.

That said, Union have shown they can spring surprises at the Alte Foersterei, and Dortmund arrive mid-week fatigue and with a long-haul trip to Azerbaijan for their next Champions League fixture already looming on the horizon.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live, read on below.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin head into the match without Andrik Markgraf, Marvin Friedrich, and Emmanuel Latte Lath through injury, with no suspensions reported. Lustrinelli's projected XI is expected to include Frederik Roennow in goal, with Janik Haberer, Tom Rothe, Felix Uduokhai, and Zeno Van Den Bosch in defence. Kastriot Imeri, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Andras Schafer, and Michel Aebischer are expected in midfield, alongside Rani Khedira and Tim Skarke.

Dortmund are without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Mussa Kaba, and Justin Lerma due to injury. Nico Schlotterbeck, who was left at home for the Bodø/Glimt trip to manage his ankle load, is expected to return to Kovac's back three, with the projected XI listing Gregor Kobel in goal and a line-up that includes Waldemar Anton, Jobe Bellingham, Marcel Sabitzer, and Serhou Guirassy.

Form

Union Berlin arrive with one win from their last five competitive matches, a 1-0 victory over Elversberg on 10 October being their sole positive result in that run. The other four fixtures produced three defeats and a friendly win over Rijeka, with the heaviest loss being a 7-0 reverse against Bayern Munich in September. Across those five matches, Union scored just three goals and conceded 15, a record that reflects their current struggles at the bottom of the table.

Dortmund's recent form is more encouraging in spite of Wednesday's setback. They won three of their last five competitive fixtures, including a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart. The 2-2 draw at home to Werder Bremen, where BVB led 2-0 with ten minutes remaining, and the 0-1 loss in Norway are the blemishes on an otherwise productive stretch. Over those five games, Kovac's side scored nine goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-3 win for Borussia Dortmund at the Alte Foersterei in January 2026. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Dortmund have won four times and Union Berlin once, with that sole Union win coming in October 2024 when they prevailed 2-1 at home. BVB have been dominant in this fixture in recent seasons, including a 6-0 win at Signal Iduna Park in February 2025.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin are currently 16th while Borussia Dortmund sit in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: