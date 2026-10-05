UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Anton Malatinsky

Today's game between Ukraine and Hungary will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Ukraine vs Hungary is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ukraine host Hungary at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with both sides arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the standings.

Andrea Maldera's Ukraine sit second in the group after a mixed opening run that included a win over Hungary on Matchday 1, a draw with Georgia, and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Northern Ireland on Matchday 3. They have shown defensive resilience at times but will need more consistency to push for the top spot.

Marco Rossi's Hungary arrive in Trnava having steadied somewhat after their opening defeat to Ukraine. A goalless draw with Northern Ireland was followed by a 1-0 win over Georgia, leaving them third in the group and still in contention.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains the standout attacking threat for Georgia elsewhere in the group, but it is the direct contest between these two sides that now carries real weight in determining who controls Group 2 as the competition progresses.

With Northern Ireland sitting top and the group tightly packed, neither Ukraine nor Hungary can afford to drop points here. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Ukraine vs Hungary with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andrea Maldera is in charge of Ukraine for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and the probable starting lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Marco Rossi leads Hungary into the match. As with Ukraine, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of the game, and squad updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Ukraine have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Nations League defeat to Northern Ireland, which followed a 0-0 draw with Georgia. Earlier in the run, they beat Hungary 1-0 in the group opener and won back-to-back friendlies against Poland and Albania.

Hungary have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Nations League win over Georgia on October 2, which followed a goalless draw with Northern Ireland. Prior to the Nations League, Rossi's side beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and Finland 2-1 in friendlies, showing a capacity to score goals against competitive opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the dataset came on September 25, 2026, when Hungary hosted Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League B group opener and lost 1-0. That result is the sole head-to-head fixture available, giving Ukraine the win in the one recorded match between the sides.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 3 2 1 0 4 0 +4 7 W D W 2 Ukraine UKR 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 L D W 3 Hungary HUN 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 W D L 4 Georgia GEO 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Ukraine sit second in UEFA Nations League B Group 2 heading into this fixture, while Hungary are third. With the group still tightly contested, the outcome here will directly shape who applies pressure on group leaders Northern Ireland and who risks falling further adrift.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ukraine vs Hungary today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: