Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 13 30 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Toluca and CD Guadalajara Chivas will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Toluca vs CD Guadalajara Chivas will be available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below, with ViX carrying coverage of the fixture.

Toluca host CD Guadalajara Chivas in a Liga MX Femenil fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the Apertura campaign continues to take shape.

Toluca arrive at this match sitting fourth in Apertura Group A, a position that keeps them in contention but leaves little room for dropped points if they want to push higher. Their form has been uneven, mixing convincing wins with a heavy defeat, and they will need more consistency to make a serious case for the top spots.

Chivas come into this game in a very different mood. They sit second in Apertura Group B and have been one of the more impressive sides in recent weeks, stringing together five consecutive wins and conceding almost nothing along the way.

The contrast in momentum makes this an intriguing fixture. Toluca have shown they can hurt teams on the road and at home, but Chivas' defensive record and clinical finishing in front of goal have made them a difficult side to break down.

Recent meetings between these two clubs have produced tight, competitive games, and there is little reason to expect anything different here. Both teams know what is at stake in the Apertura standings.

For Toluca, a win would reinforce their Group A credentials. For Chivas, three points would tighten their grip on second place in Group B and keep pressure on the sides above them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the match, when it kicks off, and the latest team news.

How to watch Toluca vs CD Guadalajara Chivas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Toluca ahead of this fixture is not yet available, and details on injuries or suspensions will be added as they are confirmed closer to kick-off.

CD Guadalajara Chivas are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on both sides' availability will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Toluca head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five Liga MX Femenil outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory over Cruz Azul on October 25, and they also claimed a 0-4 win against Necaxa in late September. The one blemish in that run was a 2-7 defeat to Tigres, a result that stands out sharply against their otherwise solid form. Across those five matches, Toluca scored ten goals and conceded thirteen, reflecting a side that can hurt opponents but remains vulnerable defensively.

CD Guadalajara Chivas arrive on the back of five straight wins in Liga MX Femenil, a run that includes a 7-0 demolition of Necaxa on October 21 and a 1-0 win over Atlante on October 26. They have kept multiple clean sheets during this period and scored eleven goals while conceding just one across their last five games. That defensive record, combined with their output in front of goal, marks Chivas as the side in sharper form heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 in April 2026, with Chivas as the home team in that Liga MX Femenil encounter. Looking across the last five head-to-head matches, the record shows one win for Toluca, one win for Chivas, and three draws, with both sides finding the net regularly across those meetings. The fixture has consistently produced goals and close margins, and the pattern of tight results makes this encounter difficult to call.

Standings

Toluca currently sit fourth in Apertura Group A, meaning they are within the chasing pack but need points to push into a stronger position. Chivas occupy second place in Apertura Group B, putting them firmly in the frame for the top spots in their group. Both teams have something to play for, which adds edge to a fixture that already carries competitive significance.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs CD Guadalajara Chivas today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: