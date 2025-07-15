How to watch today's New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trailblazers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trailblazers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to continue their unbeaten run as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ask ChatGPT

Pelicans vs Trailblazers: Date and tip-off time

The Pelicans and the Trailblazers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Pelicans vs Trailblazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pelicans and the Trailblazers live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New Orleans Pelicans team news & key performers

Antonio Reeves was the engine for New Orleans, delivering an impressive all-around performance with 20 points, six boards, and three steals. Derik Queen made his presence felt down low, finishing with a double-double, 12 points and 13 rebounds, alongside an assist, a steal, and a block. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Fears fought through a rough shooting night, still managing to contribute 15 points despite going just 5-of-21 from the floor.

Portland Trailblazers team news & key performers

Rupert stayed in rhythm throughout the night, wrapping up a stellar outing with 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from downtown and a flawless 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also hauled in nine boards, dished out four assists, and swiped two steals in a well-rounded performance. Caleb Love chipped in with 18 points of his own, while James Bouknight nearly posted a double-double, adding 11 points, nine rebounds, four dimes, a steal, and a pair of rejections in a strong all-around effort.

Pelicans vs Trailblazers Head-to-Head Record