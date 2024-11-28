How to watch today's TNS vs Djurgarden Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between TNS and Djurgaarden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

TNS will take on Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League at The Croud Meadow on Thursday.

Both teams have managed one win from their first three games. Interestingly, they have both won three games in their last five games. The hosts are 24th whereas the visitors are 16th in the standings, and they will be desperate to win and climb up the standings.

How to watch TNS vs Djurgaarden online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

TNS vs Djurgaarden kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League The Croud Meadow

The match will be played at the Croud Meadow on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

TNS team news

TNS have no fresh injury concerns in their camp ahead of their European fixture on Thursday.

They were 0-2 down at half-time in their most recent outing, but came back to win it 3-2. They will hope to draw confidence from that performance.

Djurgaarden team news

Turkish forward Deniz Hümmet poses the main attacking threat, having netted 14 league goals in 2024.

Young Norwegian talent Tobias Gulliksen, who is highly regarded, found the back of the net in the victory against Panathinaikos three weeks ago and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

