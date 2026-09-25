Liga MX - Game Week 10 25 Sept 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and Atlas will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Tijuana vs Atlas is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tijuana host Atlas at Estadio Caliente in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season reaches a critical stretch.

Sebastian Abreu's side come into this match with a mixed run of results, though a recent 2-2 draw with Pachuca showed they are capable of holding their own against solid opposition. At home, Tijuana will look to use the Estadio Caliente atmosphere to their advantage.

Atlas arrive under Hernan Crespo having drawn 1-1 with Club Universidad Nacional in their last outing, a result that continued a frustrating pattern of dropped points. The visitors have shown they can win on the road, but their recent form has been inconsistent.

Both clubs sit close enough to the playoff picture to know that a win here could shift their Apertura outlook, while a defeat would put real pressure on their Liguilla ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tijuana vs Atlas live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tijuana vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Abreu has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Tijuana at this stage, and a probable starting lineup will be added as the match approaches.

For Atlas, Hernan Crespo is similarly without any reported absentees at this point. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and squad updates will be provided closer to kick-off.

Form

Tijuana head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Pachuca, and they also beat Club Universidad Nacional 2-0 in that same run. The low point was a 5-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara, which exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Abreu's side have since worked to address.

Atlas have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five outings. Crespo's side drew 1-1 with Club Universidad Nacional most recently, following a 5-2 defeat to Toluca in the match before that. Their best result in the run was a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul on the road, though they have struggled to string together consistent performances.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Atlas at home in March 2026. Before that, Tijuana won 2-0 when the teams met at Estadio Caliente in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atlas hold two wins to Tijuana's two, with one match ending level, and the series has produced goals at both ends throughout.

Standings

Tijuana sit seventh and Atlas ninth in the Apertura table, meaning both clubs are within range of the Liguilla places but cannot afford to fall further back if they want to stay in contention for a playoff push.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tijuana vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: