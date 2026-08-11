Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 11 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Tigres and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to live stream via Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Tigres and Vancouver Whitecaps meet in the Leagues Cup, the cross-confederation tournament that brings Liga MX and MLS clubs together in competitive play. Both sides arrive at this fixture with their tournament hopes under pressure and precious little room for error.

Guido Pizarro's Tigres have shown flashes of quality this season but have been unable to string results together. Two wins in their last five matches across Liga MX and the Leagues Cup reflect a squad that has struggled for consistency, and Pizarro will need a sharper showing from his side to keep their Leagues Cup campaign alive.

Vancouver Whitecaps arrive in similarly difficult circumstances. Jesper Soerensen's side have lost both of their Leagues Cup group stage matches so far, falling first to Atlante and then to FC Juarez. That run has left the Canadian club in a deep hole in the standings, and this fixture carries the feel of a must-win.

The Whitecaps' MLS form earlier in the summer showed they are capable of grinding out results, with draws against Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United demonstrating a degree of resilience. The problem is that resilience alone has not been enough, and the defeats in this tournament have exposed a side that has not yet found its best level in the Leagues Cup format.

Tigres carry the weight of expectation that comes with being one of Mexico's most established clubs, but recent domestic results have not reflected that status. Losses to Queretaro FC and Tijuana in Liga MX, either side of a draw with Atletico de San Luis, suggest a team searching for rhythm.

Both clubs know what is at stake. A defeat for either side would leave their Leagues Cup ambitions in serious jeopardy. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres are managed by Guido Pizarro for this Leagues Cup fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Jesper Soerensen has also not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this match. No projected XI is currently available for the away side, and further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Tigres have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a win over Minnesota United in the Leagues Cup on August 8, and before that they beat Real Salt Lake 1-1 in the same competition on August 5. The difficult stretch includes a 3-2 defeat to Queretaro FC in Liga MX on August 1 and a 3-1 loss to Tijuana on July 17. A draw with Atletico de San Luis sits in the middle of that run. Tigres have conceded freely across this period, a pattern that will concern Pizarro.

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost two, drawn two, and won none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup on August 8, following a 0-1 loss to Atlante on August 5. Prior to the Leagues Cup, they drew 1-1 with Los Angeles FC and 0-0 with Minnesota United in MLS. A 4-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati is the other loss in that run. The Whitecaps have not won in five matches and have been eliminated from nothing yet, but the margin for error is gone.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in February 2024, when Tigres won 3-0 at home. The return leg in Vancouver ended 1-1. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 when they met in the Leagues Cup in August 2023. The two sides have also met twice in the 2017 CONCACAF Champions Cup, with Tigres winning 2-0 at home and 2-1 away. Across all five recorded meetings, Tigres have won three, drawn two, and lost none.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Tigres sit 13th while Vancouver Whitecaps are placed 33rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: