Liga MX - Game Week 10 26 Sept 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Puebla will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 11:10 PM.

Tigres vs Puebla is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tigres UANL host Puebla at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Tigres, managed by Guido Pizarro, arrive at this match sitting in 16th place — a position that puts them firmly in the danger zone of the Apertura standings. A run of three draws and a defeat in their last four games has stalled any momentum they may have carried earlier in the campaign.

Puebla, under coach Gerardo Espinoza, sit in ninth and arrive with a more mixed but slightly more encouraging recent record. La Franja have shown they can grind out results on the road, though inconsistency has kept them from pushing higher up the table.

The head-to-head history between these clubs adds an extra layer of intrigue. These two sides have met four times in Liga MX over the past two years alone, producing wildly contrasting scorelines.

For Tigres, the pressure to perform at home is acute. A defeat at El Volcan would deepen their relegation concerns at a stage of the Apertura when points are running out.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tigres vs Puebla live, including TV channel listings, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tigres vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres are managed by Guido Pizarro, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad list will be added closer to kick-off.

Puebla head into the fixture under coach Gerardo Espinoza, with no confirmed absences or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Tigres have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga MX matches, scoring three goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to FC Juarez, and they have failed to win in four consecutive matches since beating Atlante 2-0 in late August.

Puebla's last five Liga MX games produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. La Franja lost 1-0 to Toluca and 2-0 to CF America during that stretch, but also claimed a 3-2 win over Santos Laguna and a 1-0 away victory against Necaxa. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Atlante.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Puebla beat Tigres 3-1 in a Liga MX fixture at Estadio Cuauhtémoc. That result followed a remarkable 7-0 win for Tigres at home against Puebla in August 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, the record includes two wins for Puebla, two for Tigres, and one draw, with Tigres scoring 11 goals and Puebla scoring eight.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 table, Tigres sit in 16th place while Puebla are ninth. That gap reflects Tigres' urgent need for points to move away from the bottom of the standings, while Puebla will look to close the distance on the top half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: