Liga MX - Game Week 13 20 Oct 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Leon will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 11:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Tigres vs Leon are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on Fubo, UNIVERSO, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock.

Tigres UANL host Leon at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real meaning for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Guido Pizarro's Tigres come into this match sitting 13th in the Apertura standings, a position that demands results if they are to drag themselves into Liguilla contention. Home advantage at El Volcan is one of their most reliable assets, and they will need it here.

Leon arrive in better shape. Ignacio Ambriz has his side placed seventh in the table, within reach of the automatic qualification places, and the Esmeraldas have shown they can grind out results on the road.

Tigres drew 1-1 with CD Guadalajara in their most recent league outing, a point that did little to ease the pressure on a side that has struggled for consistency. A win here would change the mood significantly.

Leon lost 3-5 to CF America in their last match, a heavy defeat that will have stung. Ambriz's team will be looking to respond, and a trip to a struggling Tigres side offers that opportunity.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tigres vs Leon live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Tigres vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres are managed by Guido Pizarro for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leon head into the match under coach Ignacio Ambriz. As with Tigres, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and the latest team news will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

Tigres have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara, and before that they beat Toluca 3-2. The two wins came without a clean sheet, while their only defeat in the run was a 2-0 loss to FC Juarez. Across the five matches, Tigres scored seven goals and conceded five.

Leon's last five Liga MX matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 3-5 defeat to CF America, following a 1-1 draw with Puebla. Earlier in the run, Leon beat FC Juarez 2-1 and Atletico de San Luis 2-0. The Esmeraldas scored seven goals across the five games but conceded eight, including five in that last outing.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Tigres won 2-1 at Leon's Estadio Nou Camp in a Liga MX fixture. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 when Tigres hosted Leon in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has won twice, with one draw, and the results have been closely contested throughout.

Standings

In the Apertura table, Tigres sit 13th while Leon are seventh. Tigres need points urgently to move away from the lower half, while Leon are close enough to the top positions to make this a genuinely important fixture for their Liguilla hopes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: