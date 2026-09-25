UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

Today's game between Sweden and Romania will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Sweden vs Romania is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sweden host Romania at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in what is a competitive group.

Graham Potter's Sweden come into this fixture off the back of a difficult FIFA World Cup campaign. They were eliminated in the Round of 32 after a 3-0 defeat to France, having also been beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands in the group stage. Potter will want a strong Nations League showing to rebuild momentum.

Romania arrive in Stockholm in reasonable form under Gheorghe Hagi. A 2-1 win over Wales in their most recent outing gives the Tricolorii some confidence, and they have been prolific in front of goal across their recent fixtures.

Sweden currently sit fourth in Group 4, while Romania occupy third place. The hosts need a result to avoid falling further adrift at the foot of the table.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes on both sides. Romania will fancy their chances of picking up points on the road, while Sweden need a home win to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Read on to find out how to watch Sweden vs Romania live.

How to watch Sweden vs Romania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Graham Potter oversees Sweden's preparations for this Nations League fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Romania are managed by Gheorghe Hagi. As with Sweden, no confirmed injury or suspension news has been provided at this stage, and the latest team news will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Sweden have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 loss to France at the World Cup, and they also suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the group stage. Their standout result in the run was a 5-1 win over Tunisia. Sweden scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Romania have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in the same period. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 victory over Wales, and a 7-1 thrashing of San Marino stands as their most emphatic result of the run. Hagi's side scored eleven goals and conceded four across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Sweden hold the advantage in recent meetings between these sides. The last time they met, Sweden won 2-0 in Bucharest during European Championship qualification in November 2019, having also beaten Romania 2-1 in Stockholm earlier that same year. Romania's only win in the three recorded meetings came in a friendly in March 2018. Sweden lead the series with two wins to Romania's one, and will be looking to extend that record on home soil.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Poland POL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Romania ROU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sweden SWE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Sweden sit fourth in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, while Romania are third. The hosts are under pressure at the foot of the table, making this a critical fixture for Potter's side as they look to avoid being cut adrift from the promotion places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Romania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: