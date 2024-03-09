How to watch UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2, date, time, fightcard and more

How to catch the promotion’s latest feast of MMA action this weekend

Defending UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will look for both a successful title defense and a measure of revenge when he meets Marlon Vera in the headline bout at UFC 299 this weekend. All the action will unfold from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States.

The pair are facing off for the second time after encountering each other at UFC 252 the better part of four years ago when the American suffered the indignity of a first-round TKO loss to his Ecuadorian rival.

But now, with the shoe on the other foot, O'Malley hopes to ensure he keeps his crown for another fight and can pay Vera back in kind when the pair step into the octagon once again. The ex-The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America contestant won't go down without a fight, however, setting the stage for what could be one of the most thrilling encounters seen on a UFC card in some time.

Article continues below

Elsewhere on the bill, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis meet in a lightweight clash, while Kevin Holland and Michael Page will square off in a welterweight fight, but how can you watch all the action unfold from UFC 299? GOAL brings you all the details, including when and where to watch, the main fight card, and more below.

How to watch UFC 299

Getty Images

In the United States, coverage of UFC 299 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through ESPN and streamed through the channel's online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to various sporting content for just $10.99 monthly. The additional cost of UFC 299 for current subscribers is $79.99, while new customers can pay $134.98 as a combination bundle for the event and an annual subscription.

The undercard is expected to start around 6:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 9, with the main event estimated for 12:15 a.m. EST on Sunday, March 10.

UFC 299 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Bantamweight Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera Lightweight Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis Welterweight Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page Welterweight Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena Bantamweight Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida Women's Flyweight Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber Lightweight Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

FAQs

Getty Images

What are Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera's professional MMA records?

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera face off with contrasting professional records across the board, with a combined 51 matches, 40 wins, nine losses, one draw, and one no-contest result.

O'Malley boasts the more impressive 17-1 (1) record of the two, having won all but two matches to date. His only professional career loss came against Vera in 2020, though his bout with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 was called a no-contest after an accidental eye poke.

Meanwhile, Vera holds a 23-8-1 record but has only won eight fights by knockout. A five-time Performance of the Night winner, his victory over O'Malley remains a feather in his cap to date, and he'll have high hopes of a second triumph.

When did Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera last fight?

Sean O'Malley last fought in August 2023, when he defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in Boston to claim the UFC Bantamweight Championship. He later won the Performance of the Year award for his efforts.

Marlon Vera previously fought at the same UFC 292 event when he squared off with Pedro Munhoz. The Ecuadorian scored a unanimous decision after going the distance over five rounds.

Is there a title on the line at UFC 299 between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera?

There is one title on the line between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera, with the former holding the current UFC Bantamweight Championship crown.

O'Malley is mounting his first defense of his title after he previously won it on his last outing, having delivered a second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling to take the title.

Who will compete at UFC 300?

Even though UFC 299 is yet to take place this March, the promotion has already confirmed the date, venue, and partial lineup for the next edition of its flagship event. UFC 300 is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Saturday, April 13.

The milestone event is anticipated to be headlined by a women's strawweight championship fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, marking the Chinese duo's first meeting in the UFC octagon.