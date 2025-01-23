Super Bowl LIX: Date, time, TV channel, location, halftime show, and everything you need to know

Just two sides remain in search of Super Bowl stardom

After 272 regular season games and 12 pulsating playoff encounters, two teams still dream of Super Bowl glory. The focus now shifts to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which is staging Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.

It will be the eighth Super Bowl played at the Superdome. It’s also the 11th time New Orleans has staged the NFL’s curtain-closer, meaning that ‘The Big Easy’ joins Miami at the top of the city-hosting table. New Orleans had been due to host the main event last year, but game day conflicted with the Mardi Gras, so they were given a year to fine-tune their Super Bowl plans.

The last Super Bowl held in New Orleans was Super Bowl XLVII, played on February 3, 2013, between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. The "Harbaugh Bowl" featured the two famous brothers coaching against each other: Jim with the 49ers and John with the Ravens. Despite a late-quarter rally by San Francisco, the 49ers fell short, losing 34-31, as Baltimore clinched its second Super Bowl championship.

It has been suggested that the term ‘Super Bowl’ was first used in the mid-1960s by the then-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Hunt, who stated that the name was likely prominent in his mind because his kids had been playing with a Super Ball toy. The term ‘bowl’ originated from the Rose Bowl stadium, which was the site of the first postseason college games in the 20th century. It took its bowl-shaped design from the Yale Bowl, the prototype for many football stadiums in the country.

The first-ever Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Unfortunately for Lamar Hunt and his Kansas City Chiefs, they would be beaten 35-10 by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers would defend their crown the following year, led by the legendary Vince Lombardi, now named after the Super Bowl trophy.

All games since 1971's Super Bowl V have been played between the best team from each of the two conferences, with the AFC and NFC currently tied at 27 wins. Regarding successful teams, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the all-time best Super Bowl outfits, with six wins each.

Let GOAL tell you all the Super Bowl information you need to know before the huge clash, including how you can watch or stream all the action from New Orleans.

When does Super Bowl LIX take place?

New Orleans hosts its record-tying 11th NFL Championship game, Super Bowl LIX, on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm CST (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

How to watch Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX will be shown live by Fox. It will be the second Super Bowl broadcast under the 11-year NFL television contract, as part of the four-year rotation between CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC/ESPN. There has been a strong demand for advertising spots, with Fox announcing that it had sold all available commercial slots by early November last year.

30-second ad spots have reportedly sold for over $7 million. Fox is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX, with its No. 1 crew of play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Tom Brady, who is the most honored Super Bowl player of all time with seven successes between 2002-2021. Fans can stream the Super Bowl with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app.

Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX with a VPN

If Super Bowl LIX isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

What is the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

Unfortunately for Baltimore fans, their star QB, Lamar Jackson, won't be in action at Super Bowl LIX, with the Ravens bowing out during the Divisional round of the playoffs. However, another famous Lamar will star at the NFL's showpiece in New Orleans.

At the beginning of September, it was announced that rapper Kendrick Lamar would be the headline act at this year’s halftime show. Lamar is not a Super Bowl newcomer, as he was also involved at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show three years ago, where he performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. The show was acclaimed critically, and Lamar’s performance stood out.

The list of pre-game performers was announced in late November, and Jon Batiste got the call to perform the national anthem. Batiste, a native of New Orleans, has won five Grammys and one Academy Award for his work as a singer, songwriter, and composer. Additional pre-game acts include Trombone Shorty performing “America the Beautiful” alongside Christian music singer Lauren Daigle and a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by artist Ledisi.