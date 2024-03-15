SheBelieves Cup 2024: Date, fixtures, venues and how to watch

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch all the annual invitational event, headlined by the USWNT

The 2024 SheBelieves Cup is almost upon us. Four of the world's biggest national teams will square off in a four-game bracket tournament over one long weekend in early April.

The annual invitational event - headlined and hosted by the USWNT - sees a selection of sides from across the globe meet over four days to be crowned champions. As the most decorated side in its history, expectations are high for the home nation. However, they will have their work cut out against their rivals, with Japan, Canada, and Brazil all offering formidable opposition to their incumbent reign, one that stretches back multiple editions to the 2020 iteration.

For Twila Kilgore, the interim head coach is looking to lay down a potential claim after taking the reigns following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, and the former assistant will use the opportunity to showcase a mixture of old hands and new blood among her squad.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold from Ohio and Georgia? GOAL brings you all the details on where to watch and live stream the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, including channels, services, dates, fixtures, and more.

What is the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

The 2024 SheBelieves Cup is the latest iteration of the four-team invitational tournament hosted by the United States Women's National Team since 2016. The event always includes the host nation and is typically played in late winter or early spring.

Owing to the CONCACAF W Gold Cup schedule, this year's tournament is not a typical round-robin competition between the teams but a knockout bracket. The United States will face Japan, and Brazil will meet Canada. The winners and losers will then meet in a final and a third-place play-off.

How to watch the 2024 SheBelieves Cup

In the United States, the 2024 SheBelieves Cup coverage will be split over multiple channels and streaming services, including TNT, NBC Universo, MAX, and Peacock.

Fans looking to catch all SheBelieves fixtures this year are best off subscribing to FuboTV, which offers a free trial. Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for soccer and general sports fans.

2024 SheBelieves Cup fixtures

Date Time Fixture Venue Saturday, April 6 12:30 pm EST United States v Japan Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Saturday, April 6 3:30 pm EST Brazil v Canada Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday, April 9 4:00 pm EST Third-place play-off Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, April 9 7:00 pm AEDT Final Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio

FAQs

When does the 2024 SheBelieves Cup take place?

The 2024 SheBelieves Cup takes place between Saturday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 9, with two games per day played as doubleheaders.

The semi-finals will take place on the former date at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia before the competition moves north to Ohio for the finals day at Lower.com Field in Columbus, the home of MLS outfit Columbus Crew.

Who are the reigning SheBelieves Cup champions?

The United States are the reigning SheBelives Cup champions, with the USWNT having won all but two editions of the tournament to date.

They went unbeaten during the 2023 edition, securing a trio of victories against their rivals to top the group comfortably. 2019 was the last time they lost when Phil Neville's England held them to a draw to edge the event.

Who are the teams competing in the SheBelieves Cup?

The United States has been joined by Japan, Canada, and Brazil for the latest edition of the SheBelieves Cup this year, marking a return to the format of the earliest version of the tournament.

In its first three years, the SheBelieves Cup was competed for by a static group of the USWNT, France, Germany, and England. Since 2019, the lineup has differed with each campaign until this year, which retains all the teams involved in the 2023 edition.

How many teams at the SheBelieves Cup will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 SheBelieves Cup will be followed by the women's tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics later this year. All four teams involved will also feature in France after securing their place through qualification.

That means that all four sides will likely see this event as a vital part of their work and preparations for their trip to Europe in July, where they will pursue gold-medal success.