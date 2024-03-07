How to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

How to catch all the action from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend

With week one down, the 2024 Formula One season turns its attention to round two, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next on the agenda for teams and racers as they continue their Middle East swing.

Following an action-packed start to the year that has set the table nicely for another campaign, all eyes are on just what the frontrunners and upstarts might deliver when they take to the asphalt under the bright lights.

One of the season’s notable night races, the event has seen three different winners in as many races since its 2021 inception, with Red Bull man Sergio Perez the most recent victor at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Team-mate and rival Max Verstappen will nevertheless head into this sophomore race as the heavy favorite, as he sets his sights on becoming the first double winner of the event, but Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, and Lewis Hamilton won’t want to be discounted either.

It’s shaping up to be another classic in the desert, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, March 9th, at its usual venue of Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the home of the event since it debuted during the 2021 campaign.

Located in the Red Sea port city and commercial center of Jeddah, the track may be among the newest on the F1 circuit, but it offers its share of challenges to drivers and stands as the third-longest on the calendar, after the Belgium Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Where can I watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix through ESPN2. That includes the main race and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While ESPN is not available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages will include the channel in their standard range. FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract.

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Thursday, March 7th, through Saturday, March 9th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Watch March 7th Practice 1 08:30 ESPNU March 7th Practice 2 12:00 ESPN2 March 8th Practice 3 08:30 ESPN2 March 8th Qualifying 12:00 ESPN2 March 9th Grand Prix 12:00 ESPN2

Can I watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

The service is available in the United States, allowing fans to add an additional outlet with which to watch coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. F1 TV prices start at $3/month, with F1 TV Pro available for $10/month.

To sign up for F1 TV, visit the service's website at f1tv.formula1.com and subscribe to your package of choice.

Can I watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch the race in full, as will the F1 TV service, which will allow fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

FAQs

When was the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix first held?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was first held in 2021. It has featured in every season of the Formula One World Championship since then.

Originally the penultimate race of the year in its debut campaign, it has since cemented its berth as the second event on the calendar, following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Who are the frontrunners for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Following two dominant seasons and three world titles, reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen is the early frontrunner for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman and Red Bull are at the head of the pack for success this year, though teammate Sergio Perez, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc - not to mention seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - all remain in the mix.

What race follows the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the Australian Grand Prix, which will be held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. After winning the 2023 edition, Max Verstappen will be the defending victor.