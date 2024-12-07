How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2: Date, time, fight card & more info

Make sure you don’t miss a mouthwatering ring rematch from the States this weekend

Get ready for Fight Night with a Vengeance on Saturday, December 7, with not one but two world title rematches taking place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As well as the headline clash, Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez, which pits two of Mexico’s most formidable fighters against each other again, another Mexican, Rafael Espinoza, resumes his ring rivalry with Cuban star Robeisy Ramirez on the Top Rank promoted card.

Emanuel ‘El Vaquero’ Navarrete will be defending his WBO super featherweight crown against Oscar Valdez in Phoenix. Navarrete, a three-weight world champ, having previously reigned supreme at super bantamweight (2018-2020) and featherweight (2020-2022), too, is making the third defense of his super featherweight crown. The first of those defenses came against Oscar Valdez in August 2023. ‘El Vaquero’ dominated that night, winning a back-and-forth slugfest by unanimous decision, with his punch power a telling factor. Navarrete returns to the ring in Arizona looking to bounce back after a failed bid to become a four-division world champ. He suffered only a second career defeat, losing by a split decision to Denys Berinchyk in May this year when the pair locked horns for the vacant WBO lightweight belt.

Oscar Valdez has fought only once, stopping Australia's Liam Wilson in the 7th round in March this year, since that brutal and gruelling defeat against Navarrete at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Valdez, who at 33, is Navarrete’s senior by 4 years, is a former two-belt featherweight world champion, having worn the WBO & WBC crowns during periods between 2016-2022. He had gone on an impressive 30-0 unbeaten run before losing a one-sided contest against American sensation, Shakur Stevenson, in 2022, which was two fights before his loss to Navarrete.

In the co-feature, WBO featherweight world champion Rafael Espinoza clashes with Robeisy Ramirez, the man he dethroned to win the title last December, which was one of the 2023 fights of the year.

Let GOAL show you how you can watch or stream all the thrilling ring action from Arizona, as well as a rundown of the main card match-ups and the tale of the tape for Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez.

When is Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2?

Date Saturday, December 7 Location Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA Start time The ESPN+ show starts at 8 pm ET / 1 am GMT Sunday (Sky Sports) Main event ring walks 10:30 pm ET / 3:30 am GMT Sunday

The Footprint Center (known under former guises as the America West Arena and the US Airways Center) is a multi-purpose arena in Phoenix, Arizona. It opened in 1992 at a cost of $89 million. It is currently the home of the Phoenix Suns, of NBA fame and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. The arena can seat up to approximately 17,000 spectators. Boxing fanatics will note that Oscar De La Hoya fought at the venue twice during his early pro career, with 'Golden Boy' winning by 1st round knockouts on both occasions.

To get tickets for the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 card, go to Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $40-500.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 in the US

In the United States, Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 in the UK

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. You can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app anytime if you're an existing Sky customer. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, allowing viewers to watch many more live events across various sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 bout isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super featherweight Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez Featherweight Rafael Espinoza vs Robeisy Ramirez Super lightweight Lindolfo Delgado vs Jackson Marinez Welterweight Giovani Santillan vs Fredrick Lawson Super Featherweight Albert Gonzalez vs Gerardo Antonio Perez

Emanuel Navarrete professional boxing stats

Age: 29

29 Height: 5' 7" / 170 cm

5' 7" / 170 cm Reach: 72" / 183 cm

72" / 183 cm Total fights: 41

41 Record: 38-2-1

38-2-1 % wins by KO/TKO: 82

Oscar Valdez professional boxing stats