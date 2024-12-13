College football bowl game schedule: Dates, times, TV channels & live streams to watch every bowl game in 2024-25

Tis the season to be jolly. College campuses all over the nation are in the midst of a football frenzy. There are a total of 47 games taking place over a 38-day period, starting with the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, December 14 and finishing in Atlanta on Monday, January 20, with the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Whatever awaits over the coming weeks, one thing that’s guaranteed is that there’ll be non-stop thrills and spills from start to finish.
To add to the excitement this time around, the College Football Playoff schedule has been revamped, so 11 of those 47 total games are CFP-related. Under the new 12-team format, the College Football Playoffs will begin with first-round games in late December, followed by quarter-final action on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The semi-final match-ups and the National Championship game will then be held during January. All of the former New Year’s Six bowls will be used for the College Football Playoff this year. The quarter-finals will be played at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and the semi-finals at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on January 9 and 10, respectively. The top five college football regular season conference champions, along with the next seven highest-ranked teams, will secure positions in the CFP 12-team bracket. There are no restrictions on the number of teams from a single conference that can qualify, and there are no guaranteed spots for any specific conferences.
Bowl season is one of the greatest and longest-running traditions in American sports and has been an annual celebration of college football for over 100 years. The history of the bowl game began with the 1902 Tournament East-West football game, sponsored by the Tournament of Roses Association, between Michigan and Stanford. This Tournament East-West Football Game would become an annual event from 1916 onwards. The 1923 edition took place at the newly completed Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, and the clash became known as the Rose Bowl from then on.Getty Images
Other cities saw the positive effect that the Rose Bowl brought to the California area on tourism and business, and they began to develop their own regional festivals, which included college football games. The Rose Bowl may have been the only major college bowl game in 1930; however, by 1940, there would be four further standout games: the Sugar Bowl (established in 1935), the Orange Bowl (1935), the Sun Bowl (1935) and the Cotton Bowl Classic (1937). This further galvanised interest in the college game, and the expansion and spread of bowl games continued.
Yale have won the most college football national championship crowns, 18 in total. However, that was in the distant past, with the last of those successes occurring way back in 1927. Alabama's college football greatness has been more recent and relevant. The Crimson Tide have collected 16 national titles in total and have been one of the dominant forces since the College Football Playoffs system was introduced, being crowned FBS national champions on three occasions since 2014 and finishing as runners-up in three other seasons. Alabama also holds the record for most bowl games played and most bowl wins, as they've featured in 76 encounters, winning 45 of them.
The College Football season so farGetty Images
Oregon heads into the College Football Playoffs as the No.1 overall seed. The Ducks are the only side of the twelve remaining in the race for the National Championship crown, and they are still unbeaten this season, having won 13 games on the spin. That 13th straight success came in the Big 10 championship game against Penn State, with Oregon coming out top 45-37 in an absorbing clash. As well as Oregon and Penn State, two other Big 10 outfits, Indiana and Ohio State, still have their eyes on the main prize.
Another conference with multiple sides still in the hunt for honours is the SEC, with Georgia, Texas and Tennessee dreaming of glory. It was Georgia who grabbed the No.2 overall seed spot when they knocked off Texas 22-19 in overtime for the SEC championship title. Georgia and Oregon and the two highest-ranked conference champions, Boise State and Arizona State have been rewarded with first-round byes in the College Football Playoff format shake-up.
The biggest debate following the College Football Playoff committee's final-12 selections on Sunday, December 8, surrounded Alabama missing out on the CFP party. SEC side Alabama are one of the most honoured college football sides in history, but had dropped three games this season and SMU got the vote ahead of them. Despite losing a nail-biting ACC championship thriller against Clemson, the Mustangs were unbeaten during league play, and they got the nod due to their overall season performance.
2024-25 College Football Bowl games and College Football Playoffs schedule
|Date
|Bowl/Match
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|Watch
|Location
|Saturday, Dec. 14
|Celebration Bowl
|South Carolina State vs Jackson State
|12:00 pm
|ABC
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Salute to Veterans Bowl
|South Alabama vs Western Michigan
|9:00 pm
|ESPN
|Montgomery, Alabama
|Tuesday, Dec. 17
|Frisco Bowl
|Memphis vs West Virginia
|9:00 pm
|ESPN
|Frisco, Texas
|Wednesday, Dec. 18
|Boca Raton Bowl
|James Madison vs Western Kentucky
|5:30 pm
|ESPN
|Boca Raton, Florida
|LA Bowl
|UNLV vs California
|9:00 pm
|ESPN
|Inglewood, California
|Thursday, Dec. 19
|New Orleans Bowl
|Sam Houston vs Georgia Southern
|7:00 pm
|ESPN2
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Friday, Dec. 20
|Cure Bowl
|Ohio vs Jacksonville State
|12:00 pm
|ESPN
|Orlando, Florida
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Florida vs Tulane
|3:30 pm
|ESPN
|Tampa, Florida
|CFP First Round Game
|Indiana at Notre Dame
|8:00 pm
|ABC/ESPN
|South Bend, Indiana
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|CFP First Round Game
|SMU at Penn State
|12:00 pm
|TNT/MAX
|University Park, Pennsylvania
|CFP First Round Game
|Clemson at Texas
|4:00 pm
|TNT/MAX
|Austin, Texas
|CFP First Round Game
|Tennessee at Ohio State
|8:00 pm
|ABC/ESPN
|Columbus, Ohio
|Monday, Dec. 23
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Coastal Carolina vs UTSA
|11:00 am
|ESPN
|Conway, South Carolina
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Northern Illinois vs Fresno State
|2:30 pm
|ESPN
|Boise, Idaho
|Tuesday, Dec. 24
|Hawai'i Bowl
|South Florida vs San Jose State
|8:00 pm
|ESPN
|Honolulu, Hawai'i
|Thursday, Dec. 26
|GameAbove Sports Bowl
|Pittsburgh vs Toledo
|2:00 pm
|ESPN
|Detroit, Michigan
|Rate Bowl
|Rutgers vs Kansas State
|5:30 pm
|ESPN
|Phoenix, Arizona
|68 Ventures Bowl
|Arkansas State vs Bowling Green
|9:00 pm
|ESPN
|Mobile, Alabama
|Friday, Dec. 27
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Navy vs Oklahoma
|12:00 pm
|ESPN
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Birmingham Bowl
|Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt
|3:30 pm
|ESPN
|Birmingham, Alabama
|Liberty Bowl
|Arkansas vs Texas Tech
|7:00 pm
|ESPN
|Memphis, Tennessee
|Holiday Bowl
|Syracuse vs Washington State
|8:00 pm
|FOX
|San Diego, CA
|Las Vegas Bowl
|USC vs Texas A&M
|10:30 pm
|ESPN
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Saturday, Dec. 28
|Fenway Bowl
|UConn vs North Carolina
|11:00 am
|ESPN
|Boston, Massachusetts
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Boston College vs Nebraska
|12:00 pm
|ABC
|Bronx, New York
|New Mexico Bowl
|TCU vs Louisiana
|2:15 pm
|ESPN
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|Pop-Tarts Bowl
|Miami (Fla.) vs Iowa State
|3:30 pm
|ABC
|Orlando, Florida
|Arizona Bowl
|Colorado State vs Miami (Ohio)
|4:30 pm
|CW Network
|Tucson, Arizona
|Military Bowl
|NC State vs East Carolina
|5:45 pm
|ESPN
|Annapolis, Maryland
|Alamo Bowl
|BYU vs Colorado
|7:30 pm
|ABC
|San Antonio, Texas
|Independence Bowl
|Army vs Marshall
|9:15 pm
|ESPN
|Shreveport, Louisiana
|Monday, Dec. 30
|Music City Bowl
|Missouri vs Iowa
|2:30 pm
|ESPN
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Tuesday, Dec. 31
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|Alabama vs Michigan
|12:00 pm
|ESPN
|Tampa, Florida
|Sun Bowl
|Louisville vs Washington
|2:00 pm
|CBS
|El Paso, Texas
|Citrus Bowl
|South Carolina vs Illinois
|3:00 pm
|ABC
|Orlando, Florida
|Texas Bowl
|LSU vs Baylor
|3:30 pm
|ESPN
|Houston, Texas
|CFP Q/F Game (Fiesta Bowl)
|Boise State vs TBD
|7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Glendale, Arizona
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|CFP Q/F Game (Peach Bowl)
|Arizona State vs TBD
|1:00 pm
|ESPN
|Atlanta, Georgia
|CFP Q/F Game (Rose Bowl)
|Oregon vs TBD
|5:00 pm
|ESPN
|Pasadena, California
|CFP Q/F Game (Sugar Bowl)
|Georgia vs TBD
|8:45 pm
|ESPN
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Thursday, Jan. 2
|Gator Bowl
|Ole Miss vs Duke
|7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Friday, Jan. 3
|First Responder Bowl
|North Texas vs Texas State
|4:00 pm
|ESPN
|Dallas, Texas
|Duke's Mayo Bowl
|Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
|7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Saturday, Jan. 4
|Bahamas Bowl
|Liberty vs Buffalo
|11:00 am
|ESPN2
|Nassau, Bahamas
|Thursday, Jan. 9
|CFP S/F Game (Orange Bowl)
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|Friday, Jan. 10
|CFP S/F Game (Cotton Bowl)
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Arlington, Texas
|Monday, Jan. 20
|CCFP National Championship Game
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Atlanta, Georgia