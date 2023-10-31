How to watch and live stream the 2023 Brazil Grand Prix in the US

Everything you need to know about the Brazil Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula One season might well have seen both of its title races wrapped up long before the final few races, but that does not mean that there will be a lack of drama served up on the track over the closing stages, as the Brazilian Grand Prix prepares to host another blockbuster event, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull out to ensure their record-breaking dominance continues.

One of the most storied races on the F1 calendar, the race - officially known as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix this year - returns to its regular home of Interlagos Circuit, with an eye to creating even more sporting history, having played its part in some of the most dramatic tussles in the sport over the decades since it was first introduced to the calendar.

With Verstappen and Red Bull assured of their respective Drivers and Constructors’ Championship crowns before the checkered flag even drops, the question is less will the Dutchman win so much as how - and behind him, a litany of familiar faces, from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, will all be chasing their own piece of history here.

So, how will fans be able to catch all the action across yet another busy racing weekend? GOAL provides information on where to watch the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, including channel, timings, and recommended packages for those looking to soak up all the action.

Where can I watch the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix through ESPN2. The American cable network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2018 when it struck a multi-year deal to succeed NBC.

That includes not just the main race itself but also coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

The entire Brazil Grand Prix weekend will also be streamed on ESPN+. At just $10.99/month, it's the best way to watch the races without linear television.

Where is the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix?

The 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix will take place at Interlagos Circuit, located in the nation’s most populous city of Sao Paulo. Originally opened in 1940 and subjected to multiple redesigns over the years, the venue first hosted the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1972 and has been a regular stop on the Formula One calendar ever since, bar a few brief absences.

While the race has been known as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix since 2021, the event held here is still broadly associated with its former title and has been the site of several iconic tussles, with Lewis Hamilton’s last-gasp overtake to deny homegrown hero Felipe Massa and claim his maiden Formula One title in 2008 arguably its most famous instance.

Curiously, the circuit remains one of the few tracks on the F1 calendar where Max Verstappen has struggled to deliver consistently. The Dutchman only has one career win there, with Mercedes man George Russell, as the most recent victor in 2022. Last year, Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr. shared the podium with Russell.

Brazilian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 Brazil Grand Prix runs from November 3rd through November 5th, with practice, qualifying, and the race itself taking place over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Watch November 3rd Practice 1 10:30 ESPN+ Qualifying 14:00 ESPN+ November 4th Sprint Shootout 10:00 ESPN+ Sprint 14:30 ESPN+ November 5th Grand Prix 13:00 ESPN+

Can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races in a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, allowing fans to add an additional outlet with which to watch coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

To sign up for F1 TV, visit the service’s website at f1tv.formula1.com and subscribe to your package of choice.

Can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you will be able to watch back the Brazilian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The ESPN app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, as will the F1 TV service, allowing fans to revisit the event in either full or bite-sized highlights packages.