LaLiga - Game Week 10 26 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Osasuna will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Sevilla vs Osasuna is available to watch live in the USA via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sevilla host Osasuna at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides in the table.

Luis Garcia's side arrive at this match on the back of a bruising 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and left the squad with little time to reset. Sevilla had shown signs of resilience earlier in the campaign, but their recent league form has been uneven, and Osasuna will sense an opportunity.

The visitors come into this game sitting in mid-table and carrying their own inconsistencies. Jagoba Arrasate's side picked up a 2-0 win over Racing Santander most recently, though a 5-2 thrashing at Real Betis earlier in the month served as a reminder of how quickly things can unravel.

Sevilla's home crowd will expect a response after the Madrid defeat. The Pizjuán has traditionally been a fortress, and Garcia will demand a sharper defensive structure from his players this weekend.

Osasuna, for their part, have enough quality in their ranks to punish a Sevilla side that is still finding its feet. Ante Budimir leads the line for the visitors, supported by a midfield that showed real energy in the Racing win.

Both managers will be aware that the margin between sixth and eleventh in LaLiga at this stage of the season is tighter than the table suggests, making this a match that neither side can afford to treat lightly.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia is without several players for this fixture. Jon Guridi, Marcao, Giorgi Kochorashvili, and Lucas Stassin are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. No suspensions are reported for the home side. Garcia's projected XI includes Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a back line of Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Juan Iglesias, and Andres Castrin. Lucien Agoume and Youssouf Fofana are set to anchor midfield, with Felix Correia, Gerard Fernandez, and Ruben Vargas providing support ahead of them, and Robbie Ure leading the attack.

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate has Romain Del Castillo sidelined through injury, though no suspensions affect the away squad. Arrasate's expected lineup sees Aitor Fernandez in goal, a back four of Flavien Boyomo, Valentin Rosier, Alejandro Catena, and Abel Bretones, with Moi Gomez, Jon Moncayola, and Iker Munoz in midfield. Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia, and Jonathan Dubasin are projected to form the attacking unit.

Form

Sevilla have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid, which followed a 1-3 loss to Barcelona and a 1-3 friendly defeat to Aston Villa. A bright spot in the run was a 0-1 away win at Deportivo de A Coruña in the league. Sevilla scored five goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures, a return that underlines the defensive problems Garcia must address.

Osasuna's last five LaLiga matches produced one win, one draw, and three losses. They beat Racing Santander 2-0 in their most recent game, but that followed a heavy 5-2 loss at Real Betis. A goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano and a 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid also featured in their recent run. The visitors scored four goals and conceded twelve across those five matches, though the Racing win at least provided some positive momentum heading into this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Osasuna beat Sevilla 2-1 in a LaLiga fixture at Osasuna's ground. Before that, Sevilla claimed a 1-0 home win over Osasuna in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Osasuna hold the edge with three wins to Sevilla's one, with one draw shared between the sides.

Standings

In LaLiga, Sevilla sit sixth and Osasuna eleventh, meaning the home side carry the advantage of a higher league position but cannot afford complacency against a side close enough in the table to close the gap with a win.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: