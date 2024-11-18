How to watch today's Serbia vs Denmark Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serbia will take on Denmark in the UEFA Nations League at the Dubocica Stadium on Monday.

Denmark are second in the standings with seven points from five games in the group stage. Serbia are two points behind in third place. While the visitors need to avoid a defeat to progress, the hosts can book their ticket only if they win the final group fixture.

How to watch Serbia vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Serbia vs Denmark kick-off time

The match will be played at the Dubocica Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 2 J. Andersen

Serbia team news

AC Milan striker Luka Jovic is unavailable due to a hernia issue.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been omitted from Dragan Stojkovic's squad this month, while his brother, goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, withdrew after initially being called up.

Torino midfielder Ivan Ilic also misses out as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Denmark team news

New Denmark manager Brian Riemer faces several important decisions ahead of his first away game on Monday. Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to find the net for Manchester United and it remains to be seen if he gets picked in the starting lineup.

