How to watch today's Serbia vs Denmark Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serbia will take on Denmark in the UEFA Nations League at the Dubocica Stadium on Monday.
Denmark are second in the standings with seven points from five games in the group stage. Serbia are two points behind in third place. While the visitors need to avoid a defeat to progress, the hosts can book their ticket only if they win the final group fixture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Serbia vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Serbia vs Denmark kick-off time
The match will be played at the Dubocica Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Serbia team news
AC Milan striker Luka Jovic is unavailable due to a hernia issue.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been omitted from Dragan Stojkovic's squad this month, while his brother, goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, withdrew after initially being called up.
Torino midfielder Ivan Ilic also misses out as he continues to recover from a knee injury.
Denmark team news
New Denmark manager Brian Riemer faces several important decisions ahead of his first away game on Monday. Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to find the net for Manchester United and it remains to be seen if he gets picked in the starting lineup.