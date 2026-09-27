UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Today's game between Serbia and Netherlands will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Serbia vs Netherlands in the United States are listed below. The match is available on FS2, with streaming options through Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on ViX.

Serbia host Netherlands at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade in UEFA Nations League A Group 2, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Veljko Paunovic's Serbia side have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches and sitting bottom of the group. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Greece, continuing a difficult run that has seen them concede freely.

Netherlands arrive in better shape. Xavi Hernandez's squad reached the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup before being eliminated, and they drew 1-1 with Germany in their last Nations League outing. That result leaves them third in the group standings, a point above Serbia.

Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic lead the attacking options for the hosts, while Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville are expected to provide the cutting edge for the visitors.

Virgin van Dijk anchors the Netherlands defence alongside Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven, with Teun Koopmeiners and Ryan Gravenberch providing the midfield platform.

Serbia need a result to relieve pressure at the foot of the table. Netherlands will look to build on their World Cup experience and push for a higher standing in the group.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Serbia vs Netherlands live.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Veljko Paunovic is expected to set Serbia up with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, protected by a back four of Strahinja Erakovic, Nikola Simic, Strahinja Pavlovic, and Aleksa Terzic. Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, and Andrija Zivkovic are projected to operate across the midfield, with Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Xavi Hernandez is expected to name Bart Verbruggen in goal for Netherlands, with Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven forming the defensive unit alongside Denzel Dumfries. Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch are projected in midfield, with Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, and Mexx Meerdink in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Serbia have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Saudi Arabia, a 2-1 win in a friendly in March 2026. Since then, they have lost to Spain (3-0), Cabo Verde (3-0), and Mexico (5-1) in friendlies, before falling 1-2 to Greece in their Nations League opener. Across those five matches, Serbia scored ten goals but conceded eleven, reflecting a side that has been porous at both ends.

Netherlands have drawn two and won two of their last five, losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Germany in UEFA Nations League A. At the 2026 World Cup, they beat Tunisia 3-1 and Sweden 5-1, drew 2-2 with Japan, and then lost on a 1-1 result against Morocco in the knockout stage. Netherlands scored twelve goals across those five matches and conceded five, with the 5-1 victory over Sweden standing out as their most commanding performance.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 World Cup Serbia SER 0 Netherlands NED 1 FT 0 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only meeting between these two sides in the provided record came at the 2006 World Cup, where Netherlands defeated Serbia 1-0. That single fixture represents the full extent of the head-to-head data available, with Netherlands taking the win on that occasion.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Germany GER 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Netherlands NED 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Serbia SER 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 2, Serbia sit fourth and bottom of the table, while Netherlands are third. The gap between the sides underlines the pressure on Paunovic's team to pick up points at home.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Serbia vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: