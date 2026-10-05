UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Scotland and Slovenia will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Scotland vs Slovenia in the United States are listed below.

Scotland host Slovenia in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, a fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the group begins to take shape.

Sébastien Pocognoli's Scotland finally got off the mark last time out, securing a 2-0 win away to North Macedonia that handed the Belgian his first victory since taking charge. Andy Robertson marked the occasion by reaching 100 caps, joining Kenny Dalglish as the only men to achieve that milestone for Scotland.

Before that landmark result, Scotland had endured a difficult start. A goalless draw with Slovenia in the group opener was followed by a 3-0 home defeat to Switzerland at Hampden Park, a result captain John McGinn described as a major setback. The win in Skopje has eased some of the pressure, but Pocognoli will know that consistency is still to be found.

Slovenia arrive in Glasgow having lost their most recent match, going down 2-1 to Switzerland in Lucerne despite taking an early lead. Boštjan Cesar's side had shown promise before that, beating North Macedonia 2-0 on matchday two after drawing 0-0 with Scotland on the opening weekend.

The two sides sit close together in the group standings, and this rematch of their opening-round stalemate has the potential to shift the dynamic of the group considerably.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Slovenia live.

How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Scotland are managed by Sébastien Pocognoli. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Slovenia are led by Boštjan Cesar. As with Scotland, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Scotland have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory away to North Macedonia in the Nations League, which ended a run of back-to-back losses. Prior to that, Scotland lost 3-0 to Switzerland at Hampden Park and drew 0-0 with Slovenia in their group opener. Their other defeats in the five-match run came at the World Cup, where losses to Brazil and Morocco followed an opening win over Haiti.

Slovenia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Switzerland, having taken the lead in Lucerne. Before that, they beat North Macedonia 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Scotland in the group opener. Their other results in the run include a 2-1 friendly defeat to Croatia and a 1-1 draw with Cyprus.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in the UEFA Nations League B on September 26, 2026, when Slovenia hosted Scotland in the group opener. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Scotland hold the stronger overall record, with two wins to Slovenia's one and two draws. Earlier meetings include a 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in Slovenia in October 2017, a 1-0 Scotland win at home in March 2017, and a 0-3 Scotland victory in Slovenia in October 2005.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 W W W 2 Slovenia SVN 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 L W D 3 Scotland SCO 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 W L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Scotland sit third in UEFA Nations League B Group 1 and Slovenia are second, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides separated by a narrow margin and both chasing the group leaders Switzerland. A Scotland win would close the gap on Slovenia and reshape the standings, while a Slovenia victory would open up breathing room between themselves and the home side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Slovenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: