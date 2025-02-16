How to Watch Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary: Live Stream, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary.

NBC's landmark "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" celebrates five decades of comedy excellence this Sunday, February 16, with a star-studded three-hour live event beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Show Details

Date Saturday, February 16, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

How to Watch

The special will air live on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock. Before the main event, fans can catch the red carpet coverage hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg from 7:00 PM ET across NBC, Peacock, and SNL's digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Star-Studded Lineup

The celebration features an incredible roster of SNL legends and celebrated guests:

Former Cast Members:

Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig will return alongside original cast members Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, and Laraine Newman.

Notable Hosts:

Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian, and Pedro Pascal are among the confirmed hosts joining the celebration.

Musical Performances:

The special will feature performances by Paul McCartney, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Weekend of Celebrations

The anniversary special caps off a weekend of SNL festivities, including the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" at Radio City Music Hall. This concert event, hosted by Jimmy Fallon and produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, took place on February 14th featuring an all-star lineup of past musical guests.

At three hours long, this special doubles the length of a typical SNL episode, promising an unforgettable evening of comedy, music, and nostalgia celebrating television's longest-running sketch comedy show.

Regional restrictions may apply.