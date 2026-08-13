Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 13 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Santos FC and CSD Macara will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs CSD Macara in the United States are listed below. The match is available via beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, both of which can be accessed through Fubo. Fanatiz is also an option for viewers seeking Spanish-language coverage of Copa Sudamericana.

Santos FC return to Copa Sudamericana action when they host CSD Macara in Group D. The Brazilian side are looking to bounce back after a turbulent week that has seen results and off-field stories dominate the headlines at Vila Belmiro.

Santos come into this fixture under pressure. A 2-0 defeat to Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on Sunday left Cuca's side sitting 15th in the Brazilian top flight, and the coach now faces questions about both form and discipline within his squad.

Neymar's absence from that defeat was significant. The Santos forward has accumulated a suspension that kept him out of the weekend loss, and Cuca has confirmed he will hold a private meeting with the player to address his worsening disciplinary record. It is an unwanted distraction heading into continental competition.

Macara arrive in stronger shape. The Ecuadorian side sit top of Group A in the Copa Sudamericana and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Guillermo Sanguinetti's team beat Barcelona SC 2-1 away from home in their most recent outing, a result that underlines their credentials as genuine contenders in this competition.

Santos hold second place in Group D and will be motivated to consolidate their standing with a positive result on home soil. The pressure is on Cuca's side to deliver.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Santos FC vs CSD Macara live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos FC vs CSD Macara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos are managed by Cuca, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer. No probable lineup has been confirmed.

CSD Macara are led by Guillermo Sanguinetti, but no detailed team news has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and no probable lineup is available. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of kick-off.

Form

Santos have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 home loss to Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on August 9. Earlier in the run, they beat Universidad Central 4-2 in the Copa Sudamericana and edged Remo 0-1 away in the Copa do Brasil, securing passage to the quarter-finals. Santos drew 0-0 with Remo in the first leg and shared a 2-2 draw with Chapecoense AF in Serie A.

CSD Macara have won four of their last five, with their only blemish a 1-1 Copa Ecuador defeat to Gualaceo SC on July 29. Their most recent match was a 2-1 away win over Barcelona SC in the Ecuadorian Serie A on August 9. They also beat Aucas 4-1 and Deportivo Cuenca 3-0 in that period, scoring 10 goals across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Santos FC and CSD Macara across the last five meetings. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs at this stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, CSD Macara sit top of Group A, while Santos FC are placed second in Group D.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs CSD Macara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: