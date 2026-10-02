CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League fixture are listed below.

Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe meet in Group 2 of CONCACAF Nations League B, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the standings.

Saint Lucia arrive on the back of a morale-boosting 5-2 win over Bermuda, their first victory in five matches. It was a result that provided some relief after a difficult run that included heavy defeats.

Guadeloupe come into this fixture with momentum of their own. They beat Bermuda 2-1 in their opening group match before drawing 2-2 with Barbados, and they currently sit above Saint Lucia in the group table.

These two sides have met before in this competition. Guadeloupe won 2-0 when the sides last faced each other, and the overall head-to-head record gives the visitors a slight edge heading into this match.

For Saint Lucia, a home fixture represents an opportunity to close the gap on Guadeloupe in the group. Three points here would shift the dynamic in Group 2 considerably.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Saint Lucia ahead of this fixture. Details on their squad, probable lineup, and any injuries or suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Guadeloupe have also not released official team news at this stage. Information on their squad selection and any absentees will be updated when confirmed.

Form

Saint Lucia have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-2 victory over Bermuda in the CONCACAF Nations League, ending a run of four straight defeats. Those losses included a 6-1 reverse against Azerbaijan and a 3-0 defeat to Cuba. Across the five matches, Saint Lucia scored nine goals and conceded 14.

Guadeloupe have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. They beat Bermuda 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Barbados in their two most recent CONCACAF Nations League outings. Their three previous results came at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they lost to Guatemala, Jamaica, and Panama, conceding nine goals across those three games. Guadeloupe have scored eight goals and conceded 13 across their last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Guadeloupe have the better of the recent head-to-head record against Saint Lucia. The two sides have met twice in the CONCACAF Nations League, with Guadeloupe winning 2-0 in the most recent encounter in October 2023. Saint Lucia claimed a 2-1 win in the other meeting from the same tournament window, meaning the series is split at one win apiece across the two recorded matches.

Standings

B Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barbados BRB 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 D W 2 Guadeloupe GOU 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 D W 3 Saint Lucia LCA 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 W L 4 Bermuda BMU 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0 L L Promotion Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League B Group 2, Guadeloupe currently sit second while Saint Lucia are third. Saint Lucia need a positive result to close the gap on their opponents and improve their prospects of finishing higher in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: