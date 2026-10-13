Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Real Madrid will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Roma vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group-stage fixture that pits Gian Piero Gasperini's resurgent side against one of Europe's most decorated clubs.

Gasperini has spoken publicly about the challenge ahead, describing Real Madrid as incredible champions and acknowledging the weight of the occasion. His Roma side have shown they can compete at this level, but facing Madrid on home soil will demand a complete performance.

Roma come into the match off the back of a goalless draw with Como in Serie A, a result that continued a mixed run of form. Gasperini's squad has shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up wins against Torino and Atalanta while drawing twice against Inter and Fenerbahce.

Real Madrid arrive in Rome under Jose Mourinho, who has a storied history with the Stadio Olimpico from his time managing the club's opponents. Madrid beat Villarreal 1-0 in LaLiga last weekend and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Atletico Madrid.

In the Champions League standings, Roma currently sit 17th while Real Madrid occupy 13th place, giving this fixture added significance for both sides as they look to improve their positions.

For full details on how to watch Roma vs Real Madrid live, including TV channel and live stream options, see below.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini is expected to line up with Mile Svilar in goal, protected by a back four of Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Marten de Roon, Devyne Rensch, and Manu Kone are projected to form the midfield, with Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala, and Donyell Malen operating in the attacking positions. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Roma ahead of this fixture, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mourinho is set to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Denzel Dumfries forming the defensive line. Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Federico Valverde are named in the projected midfield, with Brahim Diaz and Yan Diomande providing support to Kylian Mbappe in attack. Real Madrid have also reported no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Roma have taken two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Como in Serie A, while earlier results include a 2-2 draw with Inter and a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Roma's wins came against Torino, where they won 2-0 away, and Atalanta, where they edged a 2-1 victory at home.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches, with their only loss a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. They beat Villarreal 1-0 most recently and recorded a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano earlier in the run. Madrid have scored nine goals across those five games, including a 2-1 Champions League win over Inter.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2019, which ended 2-2. In competitive fixtures, Real Madrid have dominated the head-to-head record across the last five meetings, winning three times to Roma's zero, with two draws. All four competitive meetings took place in the Champions League, with Madrid winning 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in November 2018 and recording a 3-0 home win in September of the same year.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Roma currently sit in 17th place while Real Madrid are 13th, making this a fixture with real implications for both clubs' standings in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: