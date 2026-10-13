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Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoReal Madrid
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Watch Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Roma and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Real Madrid will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Roma vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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TUDN

TUDN

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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UniMás

UniMás

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ViX

ViX

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Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group-stage fixture that pits Gian Piero Gasperini's resurgent side against one of Europe's most decorated clubs.

Gasperini has spoken publicly about the challenge ahead, describing Real Madrid as incredible champions and acknowledging the weight of the occasion. His Roma side have shown they can compete at this level, but facing Madrid on home soil will demand a complete performance.

Roma come into the match off the back of a goalless draw with Como in Serie A, a result that continued a mixed run of form. Gasperini's squad has shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up wins against Torino and Atalanta while drawing twice against Inter and Fenerbahce.

Real Madrid arrive in Rome under Jose Mourinho, who has a storied history with the Stadio Olimpico from his time managing the club's opponents. Madrid beat Villarreal 1-0 in LaLiga last weekend and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Atletico Madrid.

In the Champions League standings, Roma currently sit 17th while Real Madrid occupy 13th place, giving this fixture added significance for both sides as they look to improve their positions.

For full details on how to watch Roma vs Real Madrid live, including TV channel and live stream options, see below.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
page.match.formation.title
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
P. GolliniP. GolliniG. ManciniG. ManciniM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'Dickateam-logoWesleyM. de RoonM. de RoonD. RenschD. RenschM. SouleM. SouleP. DybalaP. DybalaM. KoneM. KoneD. MalenD. MalenT. CourtoisT. CourtoisM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateD. HuijsenD. HuijsenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamA. TchouameniA. TchouameniA. GulerA. GulerF. ValverdeF. ValverdeVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • J. Mourinho

Gasperini is expected to line up with Mile Svilar in goal, protected by a back four of Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Marten de Roon, Devyne Rensch, and Manu Kone are projected to form the midfield, with Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala, and Donyell Malen operating in the attacking positions. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Roma ahead of this fixture, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mourinho is set to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Denzel Dumfries forming the defensive line. Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Federico Valverde are named in the projected midfield, with Brahim Diaz and Yan Diomande providing support to Kylian Mbappe in attack. Real Madrid have also reported no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma have taken two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Como in Serie A, while earlier results include a 2-2 draw with Inter and a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Roma's wins came against Torino, where they won 2-0 away, and Atalanta, where they edged a 2-1 victory at home.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches, with their only loss a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. They beat Villarreal 1-0 most recently and recorded a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano earlier in the run. Madrid have scored nine goals across those five games, including a 2-1 Champions League win over Inter.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
Club Friendlies
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2019, which ended 2-2. In competitive fixtures, Real Madrid have dominated the head-to-head record across the last five meetings, winning three times to Roma's zero, with two draws. All four competitive meetings took place in the Champions League, with Madrid winning 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in November 2018 and recording a 3-0 home win in September of the same year.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Roma currently sit in 17th place while Real Madrid are 13th, making this a fixture with real implications for both clubs' standings in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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