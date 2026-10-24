Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between River Plate and Racing Club will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 6:15 PM.

River Plate vs Racing Club is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

River Plate host Racing Club in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries very different implications for each side. Leonardo Ponzio's men welcome Sebastian Romero's struggling outfit to what promises to be a one-sided contest in terms of recent momentum.

River arrive into this match in strong form. A 3-0 win over Belgrano in their most recent Liga Profesional outing was a statement result, and Ponzio's side have now won three of their last five league games, conceding just five times across that run.

Racing's situation is considerably more difficult. Romero's side have lost three of their last five competitive matches, and a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano in the league underlined the defensive frailties that have plagued them in recent weeks.

The head-to-head record adds further weight to River's position as favourites. They beat Racing 2-0 at Racing's own ground in April 2026, and their overall record across the last five meetings between these clubs is strongly in their favour.

In the standings, River sit sixth in Clausura Group B while Racing are rooted in 13th, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their respective campaigns.

Racing will need to produce their best performance of the season to take anything from this fixture. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Racing Club live.

How to watch River Plate vs Racing Club with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Ponzio has not confirmed a projected XI for River Plate, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Sebastian Romero's Racing Club squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed for the away side. Further information will follow as the match approaches.

Form

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Belgrano, and they also beat Atletico Tucuman 2-1 earlier in that run. Ponzio's side have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five fixtures. Their only defeat came against Huracan.

Racing Club have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano, and they also drew 1-1 with Independiente. Romero's side beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-1 on the road, though a 2-3 loss to Boca Juniors in the Copa Argentina added to a difficult recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when River Plate beat Racing Club 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture played at Racing's ground. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, River hold three wins to Racing's one, with one match also going River's way in the Copa Argentina. The overall record across those five games shows River scoring nine goals and conceding five.

Standings

River sit sixth in Clausura Group B and second in Apertura Group B, giving Ponzio's side a platform to push for honours across both competitions. Racing's 13th-place position in Clausura Group B and eighth in Apertura Group B tells the story of a club that needs results urgently to avoid being cut further adrift.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Racing Club today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: