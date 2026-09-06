Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 6 Sept 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between River Plate and Independiente Rivadavia will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 6:15 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia in the United States are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX are both carrying this Liga Profesional fixture.

River Plate host Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, with Leonardo Ponzio's side looking to build some domestic momentum after a difficult run of results.

River have endured a testing stretch. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign ended in elimination against Santa Fe, and inconsistency in the league has left them in mid-table in the Clausura standings. A home fixture offers a chance to reset.

The news off the pitch has been significant too. Enzo Fernandez has completed a blockbuster move to Manchester City, a transfer that delivers further solidarity payments to River — though the squad itself must now look inward for solutions.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive in good shape. Alfredo Berti's side beat Racing Club 3-1 in their most recent Liga Profesional outing and sit sixth in the Clausura Group B table, making them a genuine threat rather than a passive visitor.

Rivadavia have shown they can hurt teams on the road, and their recent form across competitions suggests a side with confidence and structure. River will need to be at their best to manage them at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

River Plate are managed by Leonardo Ponzio. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Independiente Rivadavia are managed by Alfredo Berti. As with River, no specific injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

River Plate have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win over Banfield in the Liga Profesional on August 30. The sole defeat in that run came in the Copa Sudamericana against Santa Fe on August 27, a 1-1 result that ended their continental campaign. River drew 2-2 with Velez Sarsfield on August 23 and earlier beat Argentinos Juniors 2-0 on August 16. Across those five matches, River scored seven goals and conceded six.

Independiente Rivadavia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Racing Club in the Liga Profesional on August 31. They also won 2-0 away at Aldosivi in the Copa Argentina on August 26. Rivadavia drew 0-0 with Independiente on August 22, then suffered a Copa Libertadores defeat to Fluminense on August 18 before losing 2-0 to Belgrano on August 15. Across five matches, they scored six goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 3, 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia hosted River Plate in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 1-1. Before that, the sides met in the Copa Argentina on October 25, 2025, finishing 0-0. Across the last four modern-era meetings, River Plate hold the advantage, winning two, with two draws and one victory for Rivadavia — who beat River 2-1 at home in the Liga Profesional in November 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, River Plate sit 11th while Independiente Rivadavia are sixth. In the Apertura Group B table, Independiente Rivadavia lead in first place, with River Plate second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: