Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 18 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Recoleta and Boca Juniors will kick-off at Aug 18, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Recoleta vs Boca Juniors in the United States are listed below. Fubo, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

Recoleta host Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Paraguayan side facing a stern test as Rodolfo Arruabarrena's visitors arrive looking to advance in South America's second-tier continental competition.

Recoleta sit top of Group D heading into this second leg, a position that reflects their competitive showing in the tournament so far. Jorge Gonzalez's side have shown they can score goals in domestic football, though the gulf in squad depth between these two clubs is considerable.

Boca arrive in Paraguay off the back of a 3-1 win in the first meeting between these sides, played just six days ago. That result puts the Buenos Aires club in a strong position, and Arruabarrena will expect his team to manage the tie with authority.

The visitors have been active across multiple fronts. A 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Platense in the Liga Profesional on August 15 was the most recent outing, keeping Boca ticking over domestically while their Copa Sudamericana campaign gathers pace.

Off the pitch, captain Leandro Paredes has made his intentions clear by rejecting interest from AC Milan, committing fully to the pursuit of silverware in Buenos Aires. That kind of leadership from a World Cup winner matters when a club is competing on multiple fronts.

Recoleta will need to produce something special to overturn the deficit. Their recent form in Paraguay's Division Profesional has been inconsistent, and Boca's experience at this level of continental football gives the visitors a clear advantage.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Recoleta vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Recoleta are managed by Jorge Gonzalez for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Boca Juniors head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena also has no confirmed squad news listed at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided for the visitors. Further team news is expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Recoleta have won two, drawn zero, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to 2 de Mayo in the Division Profesional on August 14, and they also lost 3-1 to Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana on August 11. Earlier in the run, they beat Rubio Nu 3-1 away and defeated Nacional 3-2, with a 4-1 loss to Libertad rounding out the five-match sample. Recoleta scored nine goals but conceded ten across those five games, pointing to a side that can create chances but struggles to keep things tight at the back.

Boca Juniors have won two, drawn three, and lost zero of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Platense in the Liga Profesional on August 15. That followed a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Recoleta on August 11 and a 1-1 draw with Velez Sarsfield on August 8. A 1-0 win over Estudiantes and a 2-2 draw with Newell's Old Boys complete the run. Boca have gone five matches without defeat, scoring eight goals and conceding five across that period.





Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Copa Sudamericana Boca Juniors BOC 3 Recoleta REC 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data took place on August 11, 2026, when Boca Juniors beat Recoleta 3-1 in the Copa Sudamericana, with Boca as the home side. That result gives Arruabarrena's team a clear advantage heading into this second encounter.

Standings

Grp. D Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Recoleta REC 6 1 5 0 6 5 +1 8 W D D D D 2 Santos FC SAN 6 1 4 1 8 6 +2 7 W D D D D 3 San Lorenzo SAN 6 1 4 1 6 5 +1 7 L D D D W 4 Deportivo Cuenca DEC 6 1 3 2 3 7 -4 6 L D D D L Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group D, Recoleta currently sit in first place. Boca Juniors' position in the group standings is not listed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Recoleta vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: