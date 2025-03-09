+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
team-logo
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Aside from a shock defeat against Real Betis last weekend, Real Madrid are on a good run and are close behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

The visitors are winless in their last three games across all competitions and will need a strong performance to challenge the hosts this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+ and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10.15 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Probable lineups

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
T. Courtois
17
L. Vazquez
35
R. Asencio
4
D. Alaba
20
F. Garcia
5
J. Bellingham
14
A. Tchouameni
11
Rodrygo
10
L. Modric
7
Vinicius Junior
9
K. Mbappe
13
A. Batalla
3
P. Chavarria
24
F. Lejeune
2
A. Ratiu
5
A. Hernandez
4
P. Diaz
21
A. Embarba
18
A. Garcia
6
P. Ciss
8
O. Trejo
12
S. Guardiola

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Carlo Ancelotti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Inigo Perez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will welcome a significant boost this weekend as Jude Bellingham returns from suspension. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side remains without Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, and Jesus Vallejo, though no new injury concerns emerged from their recent Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano team news

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple absentees, as Raul de Tomas, Abdul Mumin, Randy Nteka, Isi Palazon, Sergio Camello, Unai Lopez, and Jonathan Montiel are all sidelined due to injury. Additionally, Jorge de Frutos will miss out as he serves a suspension.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RAY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

RAY

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

