How to watch Real Madrid on TV today?

Here’s how you can catch Los Blancos on both television and streaming this week

Few sides command the passion and loyalty of soccer fans worldwide, quite like Real Madrid, with the La Liga outfit among the most successful club teams in the history of the game. With an honor roll that stretches back more than a century, Los Blancos hold a special place in the hearts and minds of supporters around the globe.

Given their rich pedigree, it is no surprise that they pull some of the biggest, most impressive television audiences for their games worldwide, too. Still, with Madrid often competing for silverware on multiple fronts, keeping track of where to watch all of their fixtures can sometimes be a bit of a headache.

However, if you know where to look, it's easy to ensure you don't miss a minute of live action when it comes to Los Blancos this season. Let GOAL talk you through where you can watch Real Madrid in action, your options, and how much it will cost to catch them across the entire campaign.

Upcoming Real Madrid fixtures

With Los Blancos set to compete in four separate competitions across the 2023-24 season, multiple broadcasters will cover their matches this term. Below, you can find Real Madrid's immediate upcoming fixtures, along with where you can watch them:

Real Madrid's upcoming home fixtures

Date Fixture Where to watch August 25, 2023 Celta Vigo (A) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 3, 2023 Getafe (H) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 17, 2023 Real Sociedad (H) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 24, 2023 Atletico Madrid (A) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes September 27, 2023 Las Palmas (H) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes October 1, 2023 Girona (A) ABC / ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

Where can I watch Real Madrid in La Liga this season?

Fans looking to catch Real Madrid in action this season in La Liga will be able to watch them on a number of linear channels, cable providers and streaming platforms, with games set to be covered by ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The four channels, which are all owned under the broader ABC umbrella, have exclusive rights to broadcast La Liga fixtures across the United States, having acquired them in a multi-year deal in 2021, and shows games under their Soccer on ESPN/ABC banner.

If a Real Madrid game in La Liga is set to be broadcast during a match week, it will be across one of these channels or services, with additional top-flight fixtures across the Spanish football pyramid also available through the quartet.

Where can I watch Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season?

Supporters out to see Real Madrid's exploits in the top tier of European competition this term will be able to watch them in the UEFA Champions League through a mix of linear channels and streaming platforms, with games set to be covered by CBS and Paramount+.

Again, the two services are part of the wider CBS umbrella, which acquired the rights to show UEFA competitions from Turner Sports, starting in 2020. This means they also cover the UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League and Super Cup.

Broadcast through the Soccer on CBS Sports banner, fans can watch every step of Real Madrid's European journey this season through both CBS or Paramount+, with the pair locked in on a rights deal that stretches through to 2030.

Where can I watch Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España this season?

As with LaLiga, fans will be able to watch Real Madrid in action in both domestic cup competitions - the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana - through ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the two competitions covered under the Soccer on ESPN/ABC banner.

The two events - Spain's premier knockout cup competition, and a four-team Super Cup-style tournament - are both included as part of the broadcaster's wider deal with LaLiga over rights for the competition.

If you have access to those channels, you can follow all the domestic action from the country to your heart's content, including all those critical games for Real Madrid this term.

How much will it cost to watch Real Madrid on TV?

With the club's games split across various broadcasters, fans will have their work cut out, ensuring they pick up the best deal possible to get their coverage fill for Real Madrid this season.

Fortunately, two channels - ABC and CBS - will show select matches on free-to-air television, meaning casual supporters do not have to subscribe to a litany of services to keep track of Los Blancos in action.

However, those wanting full coverage will need to take out a subscription to ESPN, ESPN+ and Paramount+ to keep on top of all Real Madrid matches throughout the campaign. Below, you can find subscription prices:

FAQS

Where can I watch Real Madrid this season?

You can watch Real Madrid through ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Paramount+ this season, across all four competitions the club will compete in.

Will I be able to watch Real Madrid on catch-up?

You will be able to catch Real Madrid games that are broadcast on streaming platforms on catch-up services, allowing you to ensure you see the game, even if the timings do not work for you when live.

Will Real Madrid games be subject to blackouts?

Given they come from Europe, Real Madrid fixtures will not be subject to regional blackouts the way much sport in North America is. If you have the channel for a game, you will be able to watch it uninterrupted.

Do I need a VPN to watch Real Madrid?

You do not need a VPN to watch Real Madrid; however, you may wish to purchase one to watch content you may not have otherwise been able to see in the United States due to blackouts.

For more information, consider GOAL's guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

