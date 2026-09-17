LaLiga - Game Week 6 17 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and Getafe will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Real Betis vs Getafe is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host Getafe at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that finds Manuel Pellegrini's side in impressive form and pushing for a place among Spain's elite.

Betis arrive into this game on the back of a 1-2 win at Villarreal, a result that continued a run of four wins from their last five competitive matches. The victory at Estadio de la Ceramica came after a memorable Champions League opener, where Troy Parrott scored a late winner to beat Lille 3-2 on his debut in European competition. The Republic of Ireland forward has become one of the most talked-about forwards in Spain.

Before that, Betis beat Real Madrid 1-0 in LaLiga, a result that underlined the quality Pellegrini has assembled this season. Sitting third in the table, Betis look like genuine contenders for the upper reaches of the division.

Getafe arrive in far more modest circumstances. Pepe Bordalas's side sit 15th in the LaLiga standings and have won just one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna, a result that typifies a side struggling for consistency.

The visitors head into this fixture with a long injury list, which will test Bordalas's squad depth. Betis, by contrast, carry confidence and depth in equal measure.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Getafe live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a strong projected XI for Betis, with Alvaro Valles in goal behind a back four of Francisco Garcia, Natan, Hector Bellerin, and Marc Bartra. Pablo Fornals, Isco, and Marc Roca are set to start in midfield, with Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Juan Hernandez leading the attack. Diego Llorente is ruled out through injury, while no suspensions affect the home squad.

Getafe head coach Pepe Bordalas is expected to line up with David Soria in goal, a back four of Nemanja Gudelj, Johan Mojica, Djene, and Sebastian Boselli, and a midfield trio of Orel Mangala, Mario Martin, and Ramon Terrats. Martin Satriano, Ivan Azon, and Enes Unal are projected to start in attack. Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Kiko, Abdelkabir Abqar, and Andres Garcia are all sidelined through injury.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Villarreal in LaLiga, and they also beat Real Madrid 1-0 earlier in the run. Their only loss came against Levante, where they conceded five in a 5-2 defeat. Betis scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Getafe have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Deportivo de A Coruna, and they also drew 1-1 away at Celta Vigo. They lost 1-0 to Osasuna and 2-1 to Partizan Beograd in Conference League Qualification, though they did beat Racing Santander 1-0. Getafe scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 8, 2026, when Getafe hosted Real Betis and won 2-0. Before that, Betis beat Getafe 4-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Betis hold three wins to Getafe's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Real Betis sit third while Getafe are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: