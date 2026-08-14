Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 14 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Racing Club and Banfield will kick-off at Aug 14, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Racing Club vs Banfield is available to watch live across several platforms. Fubo and Fanatiz offer streaming options, while TyC Sports and ViX also carry the match. Check regional availability before signing up.

Racing Club host Banfield in a Liga Profesional fixture as both sides look to arrest dips in form that have stalled their respective campaigns in Group B.

Racing come into this match under Juan Pablo Vojvoda having lost their last two league outings. A 2-1 defeat to Argentinos Juniors on August 9 followed a 3-1 loss to Tigre the week before, leaving Vojvoda's side sitting 11th in the Clausura Group B table and in need of a response at home.

The pressure on Racing is real. They have managed just one win from their last four Liga Profesional matches, and the defensive questions that surfaced during the Tigre defeat have not gone away. Vojvoda will be looking for a performance that at least stabilises confidence before the fixture list tightens further.

Banfield arrive under Pedro Troglio in similarly inconsistent form. A 0-2 defeat to Belgrano on August 10 was their most recent outing, and they have now lost two of their last three league games. Troglio's side also sit 11th in Clausura Group B, meaning both clubs occupy the same position heading into this contest.

Banfield did show attacking punch earlier in this run, beating Sarmiento 3-2 in late July, but that result feels distant after the Belgrano defeat. Troglio will need a sharper defensive display if his side are to pick up anything on the road.

With both clubs level in the standings and neither carrying momentum, this fixture has the feel of a match that neither side can afford to lose. For information on how to watch the game live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Racing Club vs Banfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Club are managed by Juan Pablo Vojvoda for this Liga Profesional fixture. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and no confirmed starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Banfield head into the match under Pedro Troglio, though no team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been confirmed for the away side either. A projected XI will be included once official information is released.

Form

Racing Club's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Argentinos Juniors on August 9, while a 3-1 loss to Tigre on August 1 was the other league setback in that run. A 2-1 win over Gimnasia LP on July 24 and a 4-1 Copa Argentina victory over Defensa y Justicia in July represent their brighter moments. Racing scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Banfield's last five matches returned two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano on August 10, while a goalless draw with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto on August 1 preceded it. A 3-2 win over Sarmiento on July 28 was their sharpest attacking display of the run. Banfield scored four goals and conceded five across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Racing Club won 2-0 away at Banfield in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Racing also won 3-1 at Banfield in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Racing have won four and Banfield one, with the only Banfield victory coming in October 2024 when they won 2-1 at home.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Racing Club and Banfield are both placed 11th. In the Apertura Group B table, Racing sit eighth while Banfield are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Banfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: