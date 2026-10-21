Liga MX - Game Week 13 21 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Today's game between Puebla and Monterrey will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Puebla vs Monterrey is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Puebla host Monterrey at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its decisive stretch.

Gerardo Espinoza's La Franja come into this one without a win in their last five league outings, a run of three draws and two defeats that has stalled their push up the table. Puebla will be looking to their home crowd to provide the spark they have lacked on the road.

Monterrey arrive in form. Matias Almeyda's Rayados beat Pachuca 2-1 in their most recent Liga MX game, a result that underlines their capacity to grind out wins when it matters. Back-to-back defeats to Atlante and Tigres earlier in the campaign are a distant memory after that performance.

The head-to-head record offers Monterrey further encouragement. Rayados have won three of the last five meetings between these sides, including a 2-1 victory at this venue in April 2026.

Puebla sit eighth in the Apertura standings while Monterrey occupy a higher position in the table, meaning Almeyda's side will arrive with the confidence of a club looking to push further clear. For Espinoza, a home win is close to a necessity.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Puebla vs Monterrey live.

How to watch Puebla vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Espinoza has not confirmed his starting lineup for Puebla ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side, and squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Monterrey, coach Matias Almeyda is similarly yet to announce his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the visiting side, with further team news to be added as the match approaches.

Form

Puebla head into this match without a win in their last five Liga MX games, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Tijuana, and they also drew 1-1 with Leon before that. Earlier in the run, La Franja lost 1-0 to Tigres and 1-0 to Toluca. Puebla scored three goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Monterrey arrive in stronger shape, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive outings. Almeyda's side most recently beat Pachuca 2-1, and they also drew 1-1 with CF America. Their defeat came in a 4-2 loss to Atlante, though wins over Pachuca and Cruz Azul bookend that run. Monterrey scored six goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in April 2026, with Monterrey winning 2-1 at Estadio BBVA in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monterrey hold the stronger record with three wins to Puebla's one, and one draw. The two clubs have combined for 17 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Puebla sit eighth while Monterrey are placed higher in the table, meaning Rayados arrive as the side with more to protect and more to gain from pushing further into the top positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Puebla vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: