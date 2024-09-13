How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Portland Thorns will take on Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.
Both teams have lost their last three league games and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with this fixture. Portland are sixth in the standings whereas Chicago are four points behind them in eighth.
Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time
|Date:
|September 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Providence Park
The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Portland Thorns team news
Sophia Smith is the club's leading scorer in the league this season with 11 goals. Making her even more dangerous is the six assists as well to her name.
There are no fresh injury concerns for the team this wekeend.
Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; D'Aquila, Fleming, Sugita, Spaanstra; Moultrie, Sinclair.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano
|Midfielders:
|Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra
Chicago Red Stars team news
Mallory Swanson has returned to action after sitting out due to an illness. She will be chasing her eighth goal of the season.
There are no injury issues in the Chicago camp ahead of Friday's fixture.
Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Naeher, Wood, Schneider
|Defenders:
|Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike
|Forwards:
|Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/04/24
|Chicago Red Stars 0 - 2 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|19/06/23
|Chicago Red Stars 2 - 3 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|22/05/23
|Portland Thorns 4 - 0 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL
|26/09/22
|Portland Thorns 3 - 0 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL
|29/05/22
|Chicago Red Stars 2 - 2 Portland Thorns
|NWSL