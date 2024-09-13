How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will take on Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.

Both teams have lost their last three league games and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with this fixture. Portland are sixth in the standings whereas Chicago are four points behind them in eighth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Sophia Smith is the club's leading scorer in the league this season with 11 goals. Making her even more dangerous is the six assists as well to her name.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team this wekeend.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; D'Aquila, Fleming, Sugita, Spaanstra; Moultrie, Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano Midfielders: Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra

Chicago Red Stars team news

Mallory Swanson has returned to action after sitting out due to an illness. She will be chasing her eighth goal of the season.

There are no injury issues in the Chicago camp ahead of Friday's fixture.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood, Schneider Defenders: Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson Midfielders: Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike Forwards: Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 Chicago Red Stars 0 - 2 Portland Thorns NWSL 19/06/23 Chicago Red Stars 2 - 3 Portland Thorns NWSL 22/05/23 Portland Thorns 4 - 0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 26/09/22 Portland Thorns 3 - 0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 29/05/22 Chicago Red Stars 2 - 2 Portland Thorns NWSL

Useful links