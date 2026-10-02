UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 National Stadium, Warszawa

Today's game between Poland and Romania will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Poland vs Romania is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Poland host Romania at the National Stadium in Warsaw in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides under pressure to deliver after difficult opening matchday results.

Jan Urban's Poland arrive at this fixture having lost 3-1 to Sweden on matchday two, a result that follows a 0-0 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Nations League opener. Poland have now gone three competitive matches without a win, and the pressure is mounting on Urban to find a performance on home soil.

Romania come into this game in worse shape. Gheorghe Hagi's side were beaten 2-1 by Sweden on matchday one, and they then suffered a 4-2 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, leaving them bottom of the group. The Tricolorii have lost back-to-back Nations League fixtures and need points urgently.

Viktor Gyokeres has been in fine form for Sweden during this international window, scoring in both victories, but the focus now shifts to a Poland side that needs to rediscover its best football at home. Romania, meanwhile, are running out of room for error at the foot of the standings.

With promotion and relegation implications growing with every matchday, this fixture carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Poland vs Romania live.

How to watch Poland vs Romania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Poland are managed by Jan Urban, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Romania are led by Gheorghe Hagi, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the fixture.

Form

Poland have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Sweden in the Nations League, and they also drew 0-0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their previous Nations League fixture. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Nigeria and lost 0-2 to Ukraine in friendlies, with their only win being a 3-2 defeat of Sweden in World Cup qualification back in March. Urban's side scored four goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Romania have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League, following a 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their opener. A 2-1 win over Wales and a 1-1 draw with Georgia from the summer friendlies represent their brighter moments, though a 2-0 loss to Slovakia also features in the run. Hagi's side scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2017, when Poland won 3-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier. Before that, Romania lost 3-0 away to Poland in November 2016 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold a clear advantage with three wins to Romania's two, with no draws between the sides.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 W D 3 Poland POL 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 L D 4 Romania ROU 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Poland sit third in UEFA Nations League B Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Romania are fourth and bottom of the table. A Poland win would ease the pressure on Urban's side and keep them in touch with the promotion places, while Romania must win to avoid falling further adrift and into serious relegation danger.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Romania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: