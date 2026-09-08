Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 9 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Palmeiras and LDU de Quito will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Palmeiras vs LDU de Quito is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Palmeiras host LDU de Quito in the Copa Libertadores, with Abel Ferreira's side looking to assert their authority in what promises to be a demanding continental test at home.

Palmeiras arrive at this fixture carrying mixed recent form. Three draws from their last four matches — including a goalless Copa do Brasil second leg against Santos and a 0-0 Serie A stalemate with Botafogo — suggest a side that has steadied rather than accelerated heading into this tie. Their 3-0 Copa do Brasil first-leg win over Santos earlier in the run remains the clearest statement of their quality in recent weeks.

Off the pitch, Palmeiras have had reasons for quiet satisfaction. The €40 million sale of Allan to Manchester City has been received internally as validation of their academy model, and the squad's ability to compete across three competitions without significant disruption speaks to the depth Ferreira has built.

LDU de Quito arrive in Brazil with genuine continental pedigree and a squad that has been finding form at the right moment. Tiago Nunes' side have won three of their last five matches, including a 3-1 away win over Tecnico Universitario, and they will not be short of confidence against a Palmeiras team that has drawn its last three games.

The head-to-head record between these clubs in the Copa Libertadores adds a layer of genuine tension to this fixture. Both sides have beaten each other heavily in recent meetings, and neither will approach this match without respect for what the other can produce.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Palmeiras vs LDU de Quito live — including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time — read on below.

How to watch Palmeiras vs LDU de Quito with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are listed for Palmeiras at this stage. Further squad news will be added closer to kick-off as the picture develops.

LDU de Quito head coach Tiago Nunes is similarly without a confirmed lineup, with no injury or suspension information available. Updates will be provided in the build-up to the match.

Form

Palmeiras have recorded two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Botafogo RJ in Serie A on September 6, following a 0-0 Copa do Brasil draw with Santos three days earlier. The standout result in that run was a commanding 3-0 Cup win over Santos on August 27, with a 4-1 Serie A victory over Vasco da Gama also among the highlights. Palmeiras have scored eight goals and conceded one across their last four competitive matches.

LDU de Quito have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 away win over Tecnico Universitario in the Ecuadorian Serie A on September 5, and they also beat Emelec 2-0 and claimed a 1-0 Copa Ecuador win over Aucas in that stretch. Their only defeat came against Guayaquil City on August 29. LDU have scored six goals and conceded three across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Libertadores on October 31, 2025, when Palmeiras won 4-0 at home. A week earlier, LDU de Quito claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg of that tie. The only other recorded meetings between the sides came in the 2009 Copa Libertadores, with Palmeiras winning 2-0 at home and LDU winning 3-2 on their own ground. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, each side has claimed two wins.

Standings

In the current Copa Libertadores standings, Palmeiras sit second in Group F, while LDU de Quito lead Group G in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs LDU de Quito today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: