AFC Champions League Elite
GOAL

How to watch today's Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Pakhtakor Tashkent and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pakhtakor Tashkent will take on Al Hilal in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Majmuasi Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts were eighth in the standings, whereas Al Hilal had topped the table before entering the knockout stage. Hilal suffered a defeat in their most recent outing and will be looking for a much better performance from the squad this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Hilal kick-off time

AFC Champions League Elite - Final Stage

The match will be played at the Majmuasi Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Pakhtakor Tashkent team news

Pakhtakor enter the clash with Al Hilal without any fresh injury concerns. The side will largely be at full strength, aiming to capitalize on their home advantage in a match in which they are not the favourites to win.

Al Hilal team news

Al Hilal have maintained their impressive run in domestic competition and are set to field an experienced XI here.

With no fresh injury concerns, the team will be confident of claiming a big lead in this first leg of the knockout round.

Form

PAT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

HIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

PAT

Last 4 matches

HIL

0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

