Liga MX - Game Week 11 11 Oct 2026 - 19:10 Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Today's game between Pachuca and Necaxa will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 7:10 PM.

Pachuca vs Necaxa is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Pachuca host Necaxa at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Liga MX, with both clubs in contrasting situations as the Apertura 2026 season progresses.

Los Tuzos, managed by Benjamin Mora, have had an inconsistent run of late. They sit in the lower half of the table and will be looking to use home advantage to pick up a result that steadies their campaign.

Necaxa arrive in Pachuca in a difficult position. Juan Reynoso's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and their league standing leaves little margin for error if they are to remain competitive in the Apertura standings.

The fixture has historically produced goals and no shortage of drama between these two clubs. Recent meetings have tilted in Pachuca's favour, which adds further pressure on Necaxa to perform away from home.

For supporters in the United States looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa.

How to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca are managed by Benjamin Mora, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Necaxa head coach Juan Reynoso also has no confirmed squad concerns listed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Pachuca head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, collecting two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Santos Laguna, and they drew 2-2 with Tijuana before that. On the positive side, they beat Atlante 3-0 and FC Juarez 2-0 in back-to-back away victories. Across those five matches, Los Tuzos scored nine goals and conceded six.

Necaxa's recent form makes for difficult reading. Reynoso's side have lost four of their last five Liga MX games, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Tigres. Their most recent match ended in a 2-4 defeat to CF America, and they also lost 3-1 to Atletico de San Luis and 1-3 to Cruz Azul. Necaxa scored six goals across those five fixtures but conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, with Pachuca winning 2-1 at home in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Pachuca have dominated, winning four times to Necaxa's one, including a 6-2 victory at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in November 2024. The two clubs have combined for 25 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Pachuca sit 12th while Necaxa are 17th, meaning the hosts hold a meaningful advantage over their visitors and Necaxa face a fixture they can ill afford to lose if they are to climb away from the bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: