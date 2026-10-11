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Liga MX
team-logoPachuca
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
team-logoNecaxa
Watch it on TUDN
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Watch Pachuca vs Necaxa Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Pachuca vs Necaxa
Pachuca
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 11
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Today's game between Pachuca and Necaxa will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 7:10 PM.

Pachuca vs Necaxa is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

Pachuca host Necaxa at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Liga MX, with both clubs in contrasting situations as the Apertura 2026 season progresses.

Los Tuzos, managed by Benjamin Mora, have had an inconsistent run of late. They sit in the lower half of the table and will be looking to use home advantage to pick up a result that steadies their campaign.

Necaxa arrive in Pachuca in a difficult position. Juan Reynoso's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and their league standing leaves little margin for error if they are to remain competitive in the Apertura standings.

The fixture has historically produced goals and no shortage of drama between these two clubs. Recent meetings have tilted in Pachuca's favour, which adds further pressure on Necaxa to perform away from home.

For supporters in the United States looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa.

How to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca vs Necaxa Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Mora

Pachuca are managed by Benjamin Mora, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Necaxa head coach Juan Reynoso also has no confirmed squad concerns listed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

PAC

PAC - Form

CDG
D1-1
JUA
W0-2
ATL
W0-3
TIJ
D2-2
SAN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NEC

NEC - Form

CRU
L1-3
TIG
D1-1
PUE
L0-1
SAN
L3-1
CFA
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Pachuca head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, collecting two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Santos Laguna, and they drew 2-2 with Tijuana before that. On the positive side, they beat Atlante 3-0 and FC Juarez 2-0 in back-to-back away victories. Across those five matches, Los Tuzos scored nine goals and conceded six.

Necaxa's recent form makes for difficult reading. Reynoso's side have lost four of their last five Liga MX games, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Tigres. Their most recent match ended in a 2-4 defeat to CF America, and they also lost 3-1 to Atletico de San Luis and 1-3 to Cruz Azul. Necaxa scored six goals across those five fixtures but conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PachucaDrawNecaxa
5
0
0
Liga MX
Pachuca badge
Pachuca
PAC
2
Necaxa badge
Necaxa
NEC
1
FT
Liga MX
Necaxa badge
Necaxa
NEC
0
Pachuca badge
Pachuca
PAC
1
FT
Liga MX
Necaxa badge
Necaxa
NEC
3
Pachuca badge
Pachuca
PAC
5
FT
Liga MX
Pachuca badge
Pachuca
PAC
6
Necaxa badge
Necaxa
NEC
2
FT
Liga MX
Pachuca badge
Pachuca
PAC
2
Necaxa badge
Necaxa
NEC
1
FT
16Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, with Pachuca winning 2-1 at home in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Pachuca have dominated, winning four times to Necaxa's one, including a 6-2 victory at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in November 2024. The two clubs have combined for 25 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
106312211+1121
D
W
D
L
W
2
TolucaTolucaTOL
116232515+1020
L
D
L
W
W
3
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
10622158+720
W
W
D
W
W
4
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
115421811+719
D
L
D
W
W
5
LeonLeonLEO
115331512+318
D
W
D
W
L
6
AtlasAtlasATL
115331718-118
D
W
D
L
D
7
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
105141918+116
D
L
W
W
W
8
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
104331514+115
D
L
D
L
W
9
PueblaPueblaPUE
114341213-115
D
L
D
L
W
10
MonterreyMonterreyMON
104241715+214
D
L
W
D
L
11
TigresTigresTIG
113441315-213
W
W
L
D
D
12
PachucaPachucaPAC
103341511+412
L
D
W
W
D
13
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
103341416-212
L
D
L
W
L
14
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
103341418-412
W
W
L
L
W
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
112541217-511
L
W
D
L
D
16
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
103161015-510
W
W
W
L
D
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
102261220-88
L
L
L
D
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
11119826-184
D
L
W
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Pachuca sit 12th while Necaxa are 17th, meaning the hosts hold a meaningful advantage over their visitors and Necaxa face a fixture they can ill afford to lose if they are to climb away from the bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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