NWSL - Game Week 27 25 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Orlando Pride and Gotham FC will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Orlando Pride host Gotham FC in an NWSL regular season fixture with contrasting ambitions driving both sides into this meeting.

Seb Hines' Pride come into the match sitting 11th in the table and needing points to climb clear of the lower half. Their recent form has been uneven, but a win over Houston Dash in their last outing gives them some confidence heading into this one.

Gotham FC arrive as the league's top side, with Juan Carlos Amoros steering his team through a run that includes three wins from their last five. The visitors lost their most recent match to Washington Spirit, a result that will sharpen their focus ahead of this trip to Orlando.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting layer. Gotham have been the stronger side in recent meetings, winning two of the last five encounters, with Orlando yet to beat them in their most recent four attempts.

With the season nearing its end, both clubs have reasons to push for a result. Gotham will want to protect top spot, while the Pride need a statement performance to improve their standing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride head coach Seb Hines has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gotham FC manager Juan Carlos Amoros is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Orlando Pride have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over Houston Dash, while their best result in the period was a 1-3 victory at Bay FC. The Pride also suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Portland Thorns in the same run. Across those five games, they scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Gotham FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Washington Spirit, though prior to that they had won three in a row, including a 3-1 victory over Chicago Stars and a 1-2 away win at North Carolina Courage. Gotham scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Gotham FC and Orlando Pride drew 0-0 in an NWSL fixture at Gotham. Before that, Orlando hosted Gotham in November 2025 and lost 0-1, and in August 2025 the same venue saw a 0-2 defeat for the Pride. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Gotham FC have won three, with one draw and one victory for Orlando.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Gotham FC sit first while Orlando Pride are 11th, with the visitors arriving as the division's pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: