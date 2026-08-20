Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 20 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Olimpia and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at Aug 20, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Olimpia host Vasco da Gama in a Copa Sudamericana Group G fixture that carries real weight for both sides. The Paraguayan club welcome their Brazilian rivals knowing that the outcome could settle the group's final standings.

Olipia enter this match as group leaders under Pablo Andres Sanchez. Their domestic campaign in the División Profesional has been inconsistent, but their continental record in this group has been the foundation of their position at the top of the table.

Vasco arrive in Asunción under Pedro Emanuel carrying the strain of a two-front season. The Rio club sit second in Group G and need a result to protect their continental ambitions while simultaneously battling for survival in Serie A.

The Brazilians were beaten 3-0 at Santos FC in their most recent Serie A outing on August 16, a result that will do little for confidence ahead of this trip. Pedro Emanuel's squad has looked stretched across competitions, and that fatigue may be a factor here.

Olipia's own domestic form has been patchy — they lost to 2 de Mayo before beating Sportivo Ameliano 2-1 on August 16 — but Pablo Andres Sanchez will take confidence from the group stage record against this specific opponent.

The first leg between these sides at São Januário on August 13 ended 0-0, meaning the aggregate tie is level and everything is still to play for. Whoever wins in Asunción advances in the stronger position.

For details on where to watch Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Olimpia head coach Pablo Andres Sanchez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vasco da Gama manager Pedro Emanuel is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage, and no projected XI is available. Check back for the latest team news before kick-off.

Form

Olimpia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Sportivo Ameliano in the División Profesional on August 16. That victory followed a 0-0 draw with Vasco in the Copa Sudamericana on August 13 and a 1-0 defeat to 2 de Mayo on August 8. Their best result in the run was a 5-0 thrashing of Rubio Nu on August 2. Olimpia have also suffered a 2-0 loss to Nacional, giving them a mixed picture of five matches that includes 8 goals scored and 4 conceded.

Vasco da Gama have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 0-3 defeat at Santos FC in Serie A on August 16. Before that, the 0-0 draw with Olimpia in the first leg on August 13 and a goalless stalemate at Bahia on August 9 reflected a side struggling to score. Their only win in the run came against Fluminense, a 1-3 result in a Cup tie on August 6. Vasco have scored just one goal across their last five matches while conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was the first leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie on August 13, 2026, when Vasco da Gama hosted Olimpia at São Januário and the match ended 0-0. Prior to that, Olimpia beat Vasco 3-1 in Asunción on May 20, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. The previous meeting saw Vasco win 3-0 at home on April 30, 2026, also in the Copa Sudamericana. Across the three recorded meetings, each side has won once with one draw, and the two sides have combined for seven goals.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Olimpia OLI 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 W W W L D 2 Vasco da Gama VAS 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4 10 W L W W L 3 Audax Italiano AUD 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 L W L D W 4 Barracas Central BAC 6 0 3 3 2 8 -6 3 L L L D D Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Olimpia sit first and Vasco da Gama are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: