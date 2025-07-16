How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in Las Vegas for another round of Summer League action, marking their fourth contest of the event and the second game in a demanding back-to-back stretch.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

Ajay Mitchell made headlines with a breakout 27-point performance, adding seven boards, four dimes and two steals in a strong all-around effort. Nikola Topić quietly filled the stat sheet with eight points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

New Orleans Pelicans team news & key performers

Earlier in the week, Antonio Reeves showed flashes of his potential, racking up 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals in a tough loss to the Lakers. Derick Queen also impressed in that outing, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Fears managed 15 points despite a rough 5-for-21 shooting clip.

