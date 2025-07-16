This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in Las Vegas for another round of Summer League action, marking their fourth contest of the event and the second game in a demanding back-to-back stretch.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

DateWednesday, July 16, 2025
Tip-off Time9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
VenueThomas & Mack Center
LocationLas Vegas, NV

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

  • National TV: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)
Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

Ajay Mitchell made headlines with a breakout 27-point performance, adding seven boards, four dimes and two steals in a strong all-around effort. Nikola Topić quietly filled the stat sheet with eight points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

New Orleans Pelicans team news & key performers

Earlier in the week, Antonio Reeves showed flashes of his potential, racking up 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals in a tough loss to the Lakers. Derick Queen also impressed in that outing, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Fears managed 15 points despite a rough 5-for-21 shooting clip.

Thunder vs Pelicans Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
14.04.25NBANew Orleans PelicansOklahoma City Thunder100 - 115
11.02.25NBAOklahoma City ThunderNew Orleans Pelicans137 - 101
08.12.24NBANew Orleans PelicansOklahoma City Thunder109 - 119
14.11.24NBAOklahoma City ThunderNew Orleans Pelicans106 - 88
30.04.24NBANew Orleans PelicansOklahoma City Thunder89 - 97
