How to watch Ohio State vs Miami NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The stage doesn’t get much bigger than this. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) collides with No. 2 Ohio State on Wednesday night in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal showdown at the 2025 Cotton Bowl, and the storylines are everywhere you look.

The Hurricanes arrive in Arlington riding high after a gritty 10-3 road win at Texas A&M in the CFP first round on December 20, a game that perfectly embodied their toughness and defensive edge. Meanwhile, Ohio State is coming off a rare stumble, falling 13-10 to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game on December 6, a loss that snapped some momentum but hardly erased the Buckeyes’ championship pedigree.

Miami enters the matchup at 11-2, having tied for second in the ACC and, perhaps most impressively, gone a spotless 4-0 against ranked opponents this season. This is a team that hasn’t blinked when the lights get bright. Ohio State, sitting at 12-1 and tied atop the Big Ten standings, is the defending national champion and has held its own against elite competition as well, posting a 3-1 record versus ranked foes in 2025. In other words, this isn’t just a quarterfinal, it's a collision between two teams that expect to be here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Miami NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State vs Miami: Date and tip-off time

The Buckeyes will face off against the Hurricanes in an exciting NCAAF game on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Date Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Ohio State vs Miami on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Buckeyes and the Hurricanes live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Ohio State vs Miami team news & key performers

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

At the heart of Ohio State's offense is sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin, and the numbers he’s put up are downright scary. In 13 games, Sayin has completed an eye-popping 78.4% of his passes for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, good for a 182.1 passer rating. Even in the Big Ten title loss to Indiana, he was steady, finishing 21-of-29 for 258 yards with a touchdown and a pick. When the Buckeyes needed a response earlier in the year, Sayin delivered, carving up defenses with precision and poise well beyond his age.

Balancing that passing attack is freshman phenom Bo Jackson, who has emerged as the engine of Ohio State’s ground game. In 12 games, Jackson has rushed 168 times for 1,035 yards, averaging a robust 6.2 yards per carry, while finding the end zone five times. He’s not just a runner, either — his 19 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown add another layer to the Buckeyes’ offense. He’s topped 100 rushing yards in six games, including a statement performance against Rutgers where he went for 110 yards and two scores in a 42-9 rout.

Miami Hurricanes team news

Miami counters with a quarterback who is peaking at exactly the right moment. Senior Carson Beck has been nothing short of electric down the stretch, tossing 11 touchdown passes with only one interception over his last four games. On the season, Beck has completed 74.5% of his throws for 3,175 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while also adding a rushing score. His performance in the 34-17 win at Virginia Tech on November 22 was a clinic, 27-of-32 for 320 yards and four touchdowns, the kind of showing that turns heads nationally.

Beck’s favorite weapon is freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, and the chemistry between the two has been undeniable. In 13 games, Toney has hauled in 89 receptions for 992 yards and eight touchdowns, while also contributing on the ground with 98 rushing yards and a score. When Miami has needed a playmaker to take over, Toney has answered, torching Pittsburgh for 13 catches and 126 yards, then following it up with 12 grabs for 146 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech.