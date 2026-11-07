Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoManchester City
Watch it on FuboWatch it on NBC
Assisted by

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will kick off on Nov 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock. Live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

NBC

NBC

Click here

Telemundo

Telemundo

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City at the City Ground in Nottingham, for a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs heading into November.

Forest sit 19th in the table and arrive into this game without a win in their last five league matches. Oliver Glasner's side have been leaking goals and struggling for consistency, and another defeat here would deepen their relegation concerns significantly.

Manchester City travel to Nottingham off the back of a 3-2 Champions League victory away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday, a result that showed both the squad's attacking quality and its defensive vulnerabilities. Enzo Maresca's side sit second in the Premier League but have dropped points in back-to-back domestic games.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is under scrutiny after errors in successive matches, including a mistake against Leipzig that allowed Ridle Baku to equalise before Erling Haaland settled the contest with a clinical finish at the back post. Maresca has backed his goalkeeper publicly and is expected to keep faith with him at the City Ground.

Haaland remains the central figure in City's attack. Despite limited involvement for much of the Leipzig game, the Norwegian needed just 13 touches to score the winner, underlining the threat he poses even on an off night.

For Forest, this is a chance to arrest a damaging run in front of their own supporters. Glasner will need a defensive improvement and a clinical edge they have rarely shown in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
M. SelsM. SelsN. MilenkovicN. MilenkovicO. DiomandeO. DiomandeMurilloMurilloJ. McAteeJ. McAteeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteN. WilliamsN. WilliamsD. MunozD. MunozX. SchlagerX. SchlagerR. YatesR. YatesL. DelapL. DelapG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. NunesM. NunesM. GuehiM. GuehiJ. DokuJ. DokuE. AndersonE. AndersonI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. FernandezE. FernandezR. CherkiR. CherkiE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • O. Glasner
  • E. Maresca

Oliver Glasner's projected XI consists of Matz Sels, Nikola Milenkovic, Jair Cunha, Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, Neco Williams, Ola Aina, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, and Liam Delap for Forest. Nicolo Savona, Igor Jesus, and Nicolas Dominguez are all ruled out through injury, with no suspensions reported.

Enzo Maresca should line up with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, supported by Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, and Ruben Dias in defence. Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Enzo Fernandez form the midfield, with Jeremy Doku, Iliman Ndiaye, and Erling Haaland leading the attack. Antoine Semenyo is listed as injured, and City have no suspensions. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

COV
L0-1
CRY
L3-1
ARS
L0-1
IPS
D1-1
BRE
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MCI

MCI - Form

AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
BHA
L0-1
RBL
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Nottingham Forest have won none of their last five Premier League matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Brentford, and they also fell 0-1 to Coventry City and 3-1 to Crystal Palace during this run. The sole positive result was a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. Forest have scored just two goals across these five fixtures while conceding seven.

Manchester City have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, following a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton. City beat AEK Athens 5-1 in Europe and advanced past Brighton on penalties in the Carabao Cup during this period, but the 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa remains a concern. They have scored 11 goals in five games but conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawManchester City
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
FA Cup
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
4Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Premier League fixture on March 4, 2026, which finished 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Before that, Manchester City won 2-1 at the City Ground on December 27, 2025, and also beat Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, City have won three, Forest have won one, and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
10811145+925
D
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
97022010+1021
L
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
9612247+1719
W
L
W
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
95131915+416
W
L
W
W
L
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
104421210+216
W
W
L
L
D
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
9432119+215
L
W
W
L
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
9351169+714
W
D
L
D
W
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
10352108+214
W
L
D
D
L
9
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
93331413+112
W
W
W
L
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
102621110+112
D
D
D
L
D
11
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
103341011-112
L
W
W
W
D
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
103341215-312
D
L
W
L
L
13
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
93331013-312
D
W
W
D
W
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
93241418-411
D
D
L
W
L
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
10244911-210
D
D
W
W
L
16
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
103071019-99
L
W
L
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
91441015-57
L
L
D
D
D
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
9216921-127
L
L
L
W
D
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
9135612-66
L
D
L
L
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
9126717-105
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest are currently 19th while Manchester City sit in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google