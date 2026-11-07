Premier League - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will kick off on Nov 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock. Live stream options are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City at the City Ground in Nottingham, for a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs heading into November.

Forest sit 19th in the table and arrive into this game without a win in their last five league matches. Oliver Glasner's side have been leaking goals and struggling for consistency, and another defeat here would deepen their relegation concerns significantly.

Manchester City travel to Nottingham off the back of a 3-2 Champions League victory away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday, a result that showed both the squad's attacking quality and its defensive vulnerabilities. Enzo Maresca's side sit second in the Premier League but have dropped points in back-to-back domestic games.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is under scrutiny after errors in successive matches, including a mistake against Leipzig that allowed Ridle Baku to equalise before Erling Haaland settled the contest with a clinical finish at the back post. Maresca has backed his goalkeeper publicly and is expected to keep faith with him at the City Ground.

Haaland remains the central figure in City's attack. Despite limited involvement for much of the Leipzig game, the Norwegian needed just 13 touches to score the winner, underlining the threat he poses even on an off night.

For Forest, this is a chance to arrest a damaging run in front of their own supporters. Glasner will need a defensive improvement and a clinical edge they have rarely shown in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner's projected XI consists of Matz Sels, Nikola Milenkovic, Jair Cunha, Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, Neco Williams, Ola Aina, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, and Liam Delap for Forest. Nicolo Savona, Igor Jesus, and Nicolas Dominguez are all ruled out through injury, with no suspensions reported.

Enzo Maresca should line up with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, supported by Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, and Ruben Dias in defence. Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Enzo Fernandez form the midfield, with Jeremy Doku, Iliman Ndiaye, and Erling Haaland leading the attack. Antoine Semenyo is listed as injured, and City have no suspensions. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Nottingham Forest have won none of their last five Premier League matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Brentford, and they also fell 0-1 to Coventry City and 3-1 to Crystal Palace during this run. The sole positive result was a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. Forest have scored just two goals across these five fixtures while conceding seven.

Manchester City have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, following a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton. City beat AEK Athens 5-1 in Europe and advanced past Brighton on penalties in the Carabao Cup during this period, but the 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa remains a concern. They have scored 11 goals in five games but conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Premier League fixture on March 4, 2026, which finished 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Before that, Manchester City won 2-1 at the City Ground on December 27, 2025, and also beat Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, City have won three, Forest have won one, and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest are currently 19th while Manchester City sit in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: