How to watch today's Norwich City vs Derby County Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Derby, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Derby in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Saturday.

Norwich are eighth in the standings and will be confident of climbing up the standings from their eighth spot.

Derby are really struggling to deliver. The team is in 22nd place in the standings and have lost their last five games in a row.

How to watch Norwich vs Derby online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Norwich vs Derby kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The match will be played at the Carrow Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich will have to cope without Borja Sainz, who is still serving a suspension, while new signing Matej Jurasek is not yet eligible to feature.

On a positive note, key forward Josh Sargent has recovered from injury and is available for selection.

Derby team news

Derby have no new injury concerns ahead of their match against Norwich.

The Rams remain without Nat Phillips and David Ozoh as they are yet to recover from their injuries.

