How to Watch NHL Games: Channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the 2023-24 NHL ice hockey season

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Millions of fans from around the United States and across the globe will be watching on for their fix of the action, with an 82-game regular campaign followed by a prolonged playoff slate set to be broadcast over cable television, satellite providers, and streaming services, there’s never been more ways to keep track of all the fun.

Start an ESPN+ subscription today Find the best deals

So slip on your skates, place your puck, and allow GOAL to take you through the 2023-24 NHL season, including when and where to watch games live and on-demand, the pros and cons of each option, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

2023-24 NHL season channels and streaming services

TV channel Streaming service ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, TNT ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu are the two main streaming services that carry NHL action.

Other streaming services do also, however, carry many of the TV channels that carry NHL coverage also.

Where can I watch the 2023-24 NHL season?

The regular 2023-24 NHL season is covered by a blend of terrestrial broadcasters, cable television and streaming services, due to the National Hockey League’s roster of deals with several providers to offer ice hockey coverage across the United States.

This falls under a seven-year broadcasting deal that was struck ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, making this the third season that will be covered by this deal. ABC are the only terrestrial provider to carry live coverage, while ESPN+ and Hulu represent a foray into the growing streaming market for the sport.

In addition, a majority of games will be covered by regional sports networks (RSNs), which may offer exclusive or tandem coverage with other broadcasters of local games in a particular area of the country.

Best terrestrial and cable channels to watch 2023-24 NHL season

ABC

ESPN

NHL Network

TBS

TNT

Best streaming apps to watch 2023-24 NHL season

ESPN+

Hulu

What are regional sports networks (RSNs)?

Getty Images

Regional sports networks (RSNs) are local affiliate broadcasters specific to various regions of the United States, which provide cable television coverage of their local NHL team on a regular basis throughout the season.

They will typically broadcast coverage of in-market games - fixtures that include their designated team - across their local region, while they will typically be subject to a blackout when it comes to out-of-market games - fixtures featuring non-regional teams - in order to help juice interest and attendances in local fixtures.

While not quite as restrictive when it comes to blackout rules as other leagues - nationally broadcast games will not be subject to them, for example - the NHL’s policy nevertheless means you may need to have a local RSN to catch all the action.

How to watch 2023-24 NHL season on terrestrial television

You can watch the 2023-24 NHL season on terrestrial television with ABC, who broadcast a selection of games every season. The channel’s relationship with ice hockey can be tracked back to 1993, when they covered the Stanley Cup playoffs as part of a deal with ESPN.

Now with the latter as a sister cable channel, up to 10 games will be shown throughout the course of the campaign, most likely matches with serious ramifications for the postseason race as the term progresses.

In addition, ABC will broadcast both the All-Star Cup and the Stanley Cup Finals, as part of an agreement that sees them showcase the latter during even-numbered years, as 2024 will be.

Best terrestrial television to watch NHL

ABC

Pros and cons of terrestrial television

Pro

ABC’s coverage is affordable to keep tabs on the 2023-24 NHL season

to keep tabs on the 2023-24 NHL season The channel will show some exciting games and marquee fixtures

Cons

The selection is limited - with roughly only a dozen matches expected to be shown

How to watch 2023-24 NHL season on cable and satellite television

Getty Images

If you’re looking to expand from terrestrial broadcast options, you can watch the 2023-24 NHL season on cable and satellite television through multiple channels. ESPN will broadcast a large number of fixtures throughout the campaign, while TNT, part of the Warner Bros. Discovery Group, also has rights for several fixtures.

Another Warner Bros. offshoot, TBS, will also supply matches as part of a pre-agreed deal that seems them split an allocation with TNT, while there is also the NHL Network channel, which not only comes games but quite often shares them with RSNs across the country, helping to get around potential blackout matches.

The majority of these channels can be found through various cable and satellite packages, each with its pros and cons. Remember to consider what you want out of your coverage, in order to ensure you get the right package for your price and needs.

Best cable providers to watch NHL

Cox - $56.00–$139.00 per month

- $56.00–$139.00 per month Optimum - $35.00–$115.00 per month

- $35.00–$115.00 per month Spectrum - $59.99 per month

- $59.99 per month Xfinity - $20.00–$80.00 per month

Best satellite providers to watch NHL

DIRECTV - $64.99–$154.99 per month

- $64.99–$154.99 per month DISH - $79.99–$109.99 per month

What are the pros and cons of cable and satellite TVs?

Cable television and satellite providers not only come with multiple channels to help itch that ice hockey urge, but also provide a broad spectrum of sports, film, news and entertainment options that can help satisfy all your broadcasting needs.

However, the more you get in your package, the higher the price will be. If you want to keep costs down, it might be best to search for a cheaper option and then add on any additional channels that you want in the guise of a one-off purchase or streaming service.

Start an ESPN+ subscription today Find the best deals

How to watch NHL on streaming services

If you want the full experience when it comes to watching the 2023-24 NHL season, then a streaming service might be a must for ensuring maximum coverage. With the growth of internet media providers, streamers and apps are fast becoming one of the most popular ways to consume sport.

Both ESPN+ and Hulu share coverage, with up to 75 games set to be streamed exclusively between the pair throughout the course of the campaign. This is in addition to matches shown on ESPN itself too, with several likely to be available for simulcast through ESPN+ too.

Both of these apps can be found through multiple streaming providers, while they can also be purchased separately as streaming apps too.

Best streaming services to watch NHL

DIRECTV STREAM - $64.99–$154.99 per month

- $64.99–$154.99 per month fuboTV - $74.99–$94.99 per month

- $74.99–$94.99 per month Hulu + Live TV - $69.99–$82.99 per month

- $69.99–$82.99 per month Sling TV - $40.00–$55.00 per month

- $40.00–$55.00 per month YouTube TV - $72.99 per month

Best streaming apps to watch NHL

Apple TV+ - $6.99 per month

- $6.99 per month ESPN+ - $9.99 per month

- $9.99 per month NHL.tv - $24.99 per month

- $24.99 per month Peacock - $4.99-$9.99 per month

What are the pros and cons of streaming services?

Streaming services offer a hassle-free approach that jettisons the wires and dishes of cable and satellite television options, instead streamlining your viewing experience into an easy-to-access approach that also encompasses further sports, news, film and entertainment needs.

However, the prohibitive costs of larger packages can be a turn-off, while the lack of a robust internet provider will also result in connectivity and buffering issues that can distract from the game itself. If you are going for streaming, make sure you’ve got everything sorted to enhance your experience.

FAQS

Getty Images

How can I watch NHL games live?

You can watch NHL games live through ABC, one of several cable channels or one of several streaming services.

How can I watch NHL on mobile and tablet?

You can watch NHL games on your mobile and tablet through a streaming app, such as ESPN+ or Hulu, that is downloaded to your device.

What are the blackout rules for NHL games?

NHL games are typically subject to blackout rules in their local region, though they will typically be carried by a RSN broadcaster. In addition, nationally broadcast matches by ABC may not be subject to these regulations.

Do I need a VPN to watch NHL games?

You do not need a VPN to watch NHL games; however, you may be able to use one in order to locate NHL matches that are outside of your local broadcast area in the United States,

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The final say

With a plethora of ways to watch the 2023-24 NHL season, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to getting your puck fix. For casual fans, sticking with terrestrial broadcast will give you a handful of good games, plus the big Stanley Cup Finals too.

But if you want to really sink into the ice, then we would recommend looking into cable and streaming options, to touch all your bases and ensure you don’t lose out on the coverage you want.