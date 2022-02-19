Watch: Neymar's awful penalty miss in shocking PSG performance against Nantes

Neymar became the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to fluff his lines from the penalty spot as he wasted the chance to put his side within touching distance of Nantes in Saturday's Ligue 1 clash.

The Brazilian had the chance to put PSG within a single goal of the home side after they had suffered a nightmare first half that saw them go down 3-0. But his effort was easily saved by Alban Lafont, days after Lionel Messi made a similar error in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Nantes went on to win the match by a shocking 3-1 scoreline.

A squandered chance

Nantes ran riot during a chaotic opening 45 minutes, scoring three times against the shell-shocked Ligue 1 leaders.

Just after the break, Neymar gave PSG a glimmer of hope when he pulled one back, and 10 minutes later he could have made it 3-2 when the visitors were awarded a spot-kick.

After an elaborate run-up, however, the forward could only roll the ball tamely in the direction of Lafont, who gratefully smothered his weak effort.

Messi had suffered the same fate on Tuesday, seeing his kick stopped by Thibaut Courtois, although on that occasion a late Kylian Mbappe strike helped PSG to victory in the Champions League last-16 opener.

Watch Neymar's awful miss

Neymar with one of the worst penalties you're going to see this season... 😬 pic.twitter.com/j9Epsuyoor — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2022

¡Se le escapó el doblete a Neymar! Falló de manera increíble un penalti y seguimos 3-1 Nantes #FCNPSG pic.twitter.com/BrKpdnUc4t — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 19, 2022

